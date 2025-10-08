FICCI Frames 2025 Launches Media Revolution |

Day 1 of FICCI FRAMES 2025 saw the who’s who of the media & entertainment industry discussing the business of entertainment, during the convention's silver jubilee edition.

Themed “Framing 25 Years of Indian M&E: A Silver Jubilee of Vision, Voices & Creativity,” this year’s convention pays tribute to the power of imagination, innovation, and industry that has redefined India’s creative economy on the global stage.

The inaugural session featured some of the most distinguished names from government and industry, including Advocate Ashish Shelar, Minister of Culture Affairs, Government of Maharashtra; Sanjay Jaju, Secretary, Ministry of Information & Broadcasting; Anant Goenka, Senior Vice President, FICCI; Sandhya Devanathan, VP & Head – India and South East Asia, Meta; and Kevin Vaz, Chairman, FICCI M&E Committee and CEO – Entertainment, JioStar.

“The industry creates more than 8 million jobs directly and many more indirectly. When FICCI FRAMES started 25 years ago, the demand was for this sector to be recognized as an industry. Today, it is not just an industry but an entire ecosystem of dreams, bringing together art, technology, and above all, aspirations.” Said Jaju.

Actor Ayushmann Khurrana, this year’s FRAMES Ambassador, brought in a creative voice to the conversation, reflecting on the evolution of India’s cultural narrative and its growing global resonance.

The fireside chat with actor Akshay Kumar saw CM Fadnavis acknowledging that the Film City project had remained unexecuted during his previous tenure between 2014 and 2019 despite extensive planning. 'This time I have decided that we will convert Film City into a world-class film ecosystem,' he told Akshay Kumar, who directly requested the chief minister to prioritise the transformation. The chief minister added that the transformation would begin within a year. The Film City redevelopment will incorporate state-of-the-art studios designed to accommodate emerging technologies including virtual production, artificial intelligence and advanced visual effects capabilities. The site already houses the Indian Institute of Creative Technology, a unique institution owned 52 per cent by industry bodies, such as FICCI, with the remainder held by the governments of Maharashtra and India.

Adv. Ashish Shelar, Minister of Cultural Affairs and Information Technology, Government of Maharashtra, said the state's media and entertainment sector contributes over ₹2 lakh crore to the regional GDP. The government is rolling out a comprehensive film policy and developing new film cities across Maharashtra to accommodate growing demand.

Day 1 also saw several other keynote sessions and panel discussions that involved Director Shoojit Sirkar, Ashwini Iyer Tiwari, Siddharth Roy Kapur, Kevin Vaz, CEO, Entertainment at JioStar, Arun Srinivas (Meta India) and many more.

Day 2 on the other shall be having more power packed sessions which will include a conversation between Ekta Kapoor and Smriti Irani on 25 years of KSBKBT, fireside chats and panels with Anil Kapoor, Huma Qureshi and more.