Mumbai News: WR Launches 'SUGAMRAIL' Platform To Digitise Maintenance Of Lifts, Escalators And Earthing Pits

WR Launches 'SUGAMRAIL' Platform To Digitise Maintenance Of Lifts, Escalators And Earthing Pits |

Western Railway has unveiled SUGAMRAIL, an innovative software-based platform designed to revolutionize the monitoring and maintenance of lifts, escalators, and earthing pits across its network. The initiative marks a significant milestone in Indian Railways’ journey toward digital governance, improved accountability, and enhanced passenger safety.

Developed Under Strong Leadership

The platform was developed under the leadership of Vivek Kumar Gupta, General Manager of Western Railway, and replaces the traditional manual registers previously used to supervise over 470 lifts and escalators and approximately 21,500 earthing pits. This advanced system consolidates all asset data into a unified digital dashboard, accessible to officers at both the divisional and headquarters levels, offering round-the-clock real-time insights into equipment health.

Real-Time Monitoring and Operational Efficiency

According to a senior Western Railway officer, SUGAMRAIL brings multiple operational advantages, including instant fault detection, automatic alerts for repeated failures or overdue inspections, and comprehensive asset-wise failure analysis. The platform also tracks Key Performance Indicators (KPIs) such as Mean Time Between Failures (MTBF) and Maintenance Compliance Rate, enabling timely repairs and data-driven decision-making.

Enhancing Passenger Convenience and Safety

The impact of SUGAMRAIL goes beyond operational efficiency. Faster responses to lift and escalator breakdowns significantly improve accessibility and safety for senior citizens, differently-abled passengers, and women traveling with children. Additionally, the structured digital monitoring of earthing pits ensures adherence to electrical safety standards, reducing potential hazards across railway stations and facilities.

A Benchmark for Smart Infrastructure Management

“By embracing this digital, analytics-driven approach, Western Railway has set a new benchmark for railway infrastructure management,” said an official. “The launch of SUGAMRAIL reflects the organization’s strong commitment to adopting intelligent solutions that make railway operations safer, smarter, and more accountable.”