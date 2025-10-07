Navi Mumbai News: Man Arrested For Molesting 19-Year-Old College Girl At Vashi Railway Station | File

Navi Mumbai: A 19-year-old college student was allegedly molested at Vashi railway station on Saturday morning while she was talking on her phone. The shocking incident, which took place around 11:40 am, has once again raised concerns about women’s safety in public transport spaces.

According to the police, the young woman was standing on the platform waiting for her train when a man came and stood close to her. While she was still on the call, the accused reportedly touched her inappropriately. Shocked and disturbed, the girl immediately approached a woman Government Railway Police (GRP) personnel who was on duty at the station and informed her about what had happened.

Senior Inspector Kiran Undre of the Vashi GRP said, “The complainant was returning home from college at around 11.40 am when the accused came and stood next to her on the platform. As she was talking on call, the accused touched her inappropriately. The victim immediately informed an on-duty woman GRP personnel. In the meantime, the accused had escaped,” according to report by TOI.

The GRP officers quickly reviewed CCTV footage from the station and managed to identify the accused. A manhunt was launched, and the suspect was arrested from his residence on Monday, just two days after the incident. Senior Inspector Undre confirmed, “The accused’s image was obtained from the CCTV and he was arrested from his residence on Monday.”

Police said the accused will face charges under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code related to molestation and outraging a woman’s modesty.

Similar Incident

Earlier this year, Vashi GRP arrested a 21-year-old man for allegedly sexually harassing a 17-year-old girl in the Panvel-CSMT bound train on July 1 night. Kiran Undre, senior inspector of Vashi GRP, said that the arrested accused was identified as Indrajit Mukhiya, who works at a sweet confectionery in Kharghar. Acting on a complaint by the victim, the accused Mukhiya was booked under relevant sections of Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita and the Pocso Act.