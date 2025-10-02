 Navi Mumbai Crime: 18-Year-Old Arrested For Allegedly Molesting Minor Girl In Vashi; Case Registered Under POCSO Act
Raina AssainarUpdated: Thursday, October 02, 2025, 06:44 PM IST
article-image
Vashi police arrest 18-year-old for allegedly molesting 16-year-old girl | Representational Image

Navi Mumbai: An 18-year-old youth from Vashi has been arrested for allegedly molesting a 16-year-old girl inside his car after befriending her on social media. The incident came to light after the girl informed her father, who approached the police.

Victim’s Background

According to police, the victim, a 16-year-old Class XI student residing in Ghansoli, had recently come into contact with the accused through social media chats. The accused, also a college student from Vashi, persuaded her to meet him on September 28 at a garba event in Vashi’s Sector-28.

Alleged Molestation in Car

The two met around 8 p.m. and later decided to go to another garba venue. On the way, the accused took the girl in his Honda City car, where he allegedly made obscene advances. At the same time, the girl received a call from her father who sensed something amiss and asked her what had happened to which the girl narrated the incident to him.

Police Action

“Her father lodged a complaint at Rabale police station. Based on the complaint, a case was registered under molestation charges and relevant sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act,” a police official from Vashi police station said.

Investigation Underway

The case that was initially reported with Rabale police was later transferred to Vashi police for further investigation. Vashi police have sent a notice to the accused and further investigation is underway.

