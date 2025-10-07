FICCI Frames 2025: 'Shaved Again After Reaching Colaba From Juhu But Now..' Akshay Kumar Praises CM Fadnavis For Easing Traffic Congestion In Mumbai | VIDEO

Mumbai, October 7: Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar engaged in a candid conversation with Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Tuesday, applauding the state’s rapid infrastructure development. Sharing a personal experience, Akshay said with a laugh, “Four days ago, I travelled from Juhu to Colaba in just 35 minutes. Earlier, it used to take so long that I had to shave twice, once before leaving home and again after reaching the set,” he said jokingly, drawing smiles from the audience.

He went on to highlight how the city’s connectivity has transformed. “There was a time when we used to talk about South Bombay and North Bombay, but now, because of the infrastructure you’ve created, it feels like one Mumbai,” the actor remarked.

During the conversation, Akshay urged the Chief Minister to focus on improving Film City in Goregaon, which he described as the heart of India’s film industry.

Fadnavis Responds with Renewed Commitment

Responding to Akshay’s appeal, CM Fadnavis acknowledged the issue and shared his long-standing vision for the project. “I’m glad you brought this up. During my tenure between 2014 and 2019, one regret I have is that I couldn’t execute the Film City redevelopment. We had planned and designed it to become a vibrant international ecosystem and had even spoken to the film fraternity,” he said.

The Chief Minister assured that under the current government, he intends to turn that vision into reality. “This time, I will ensure that Film City is developed into a world-class ecosystem—one that reflects Mumbai’s global creative strength,” he added.

A Meeting of Vision and Cinema

The interview offered a blend of star power and state vision, underscoring how infrastructure and creativity together shape Mumbai’s identity as India’s commercial and cultural capital.