PM Narendra Modi To Inaugurate Navi Mumbai International Airport On Oct 8 | Here’s What It Has To Offer

Mumbai: The first phase of Navi Mumbai International Airport (NMIA) is set to be inaugurated on Wednesday by Prime Minister Narendra Modi at around 3 pm. Once inaugurated, it will become India's first second city airport and significantly facilitate air traffic congestion at Mumbai's Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA).
NMIA is expected to commence domestic and international flights from simultaneously around December after various security, immigration and customs agencies are mobilised. Once all the phases are completed, it will feature one of the largest passenger capacities across the globe in line with London Heathrow Airport. Just a day before the inauguration, The Free Press Journal brings the most interesting facts about the airport for its readers.
Navi Mumbai International Airport (NMIA) at a Glance
Location
Ulwe, Navi Mumbai – approx. 37 kms from South Mumbai
IATA/ICAO Code
NMI/ VANM
Investment
Phase 1: Rs19,646 crore
Phase 2: Rs30,000 crore
Final Phase: Approx Rs 1 lakh crore
Runways (Planned)
Two ‘Code F’ compliant parallel runways
Runway 1 (Phase 1): 3,700m length/ 60m width
Runway 2: 3,700m length/ 60m width
Terminals
Four Terminals (final phase)
Initial Phase: Features single integrated terminal for domestic & international operations
Terminal 2:
Maintenance Repair & Overhaul (MRO)
5 MRO Hangars (Largest in the country)
Projected Passenger Capacity
Initial Phase: 20 Million Passenger Per Annum (MPPA)
Final Phase: 90 MPPA
Operation Details
First Flight: 45 to 60 days after inauguration
Operation Timing (Initially): 8 am to 8 pm
Air Traffic Movements (Initially): 8 to 10 per hour
Air Traffic Movements (First Phase): 20-23 per hour
Total Project Area
1,160 hectares/ approx. 2,866 acres
Design Inspiration
Architecture inspired by Lotus- India’s national flower
12 sculptural feature columns- Anchors that rise like unfurling petals
17 mega columns- Unseen pillars carrying the weight of the lotus roof canopies
Terminal 1
Area: 2.34 lakh sq.m.
Capacity: 20 Mn Passengers
Facility: Domestic and International
Entry Gates: 4
Check-in Counters: 66
Self-baggage Drop: 22
Aerobridges: 29
Bus Boarding Gates: 10
Aircraft Stands & Cargo
Passenger Aircraft Stands (Final Phase): 245
Cargo Aircraft Stand: 07
General Aviation Stands: 79
General Aviation Hangars: 16
Technology
5G ‘Connected NMIA’ to boost efficiency and productivity
Data-driven insights improve turnaround time (TAT)
100% gates enabled with Digi Yatra ensuring zero manual checks
100% paperless operations for non-aero offerings
Fast Track Immigration-Trusted Traveller Program
Wi-Fi-enabled airport with strong cybersecurity
Smart traffic management with automated communication
Automated baggage handling system
aviio – the in-house app for airport stakeholders
Luggage Technology: Once successful, passenger will be able to know on which number their bag will arrive on a particular belt
Automated People Mover (APM)
Underground Train System Connecting All Terminals
Passengers Need Not Walk More Than 500mtr
F&B OFFERINGS (Terminal 1)
2 Hospitality Lounges
Artisanal Tea concept
Casual dining
Food hall consisting of cuisines from India and abroad
Chef-curated concepts
Brewery & bars
Indian street food concepts at arrival forecourt
Lounge
2 Lounges in the first phase
Bombay Bond
Mumbai’s popular food and beverages brands like Foo, Bayroute and KMC
Retail Offerings
Duty-free space will cover approximately 1,800 sqm
Retail space around 5,000 sqm
Duty-free outlets at departure and arrivals
110 retail and F&B outlets at the terminal and forecourt
Immersive experiential zones
Retail, F&B and duty-free, baggage services, lounge check-ins accessible on the Adani OneApp
Retail Zones
Zone 1: Luxury Brands like Chanel and Armani
Zone 2: Fashion Brands
Zone 3: Athleisure Brands
Digital Art Programme
First-of-its-kind international venue for projection of regional and national art and culture on the world’s largest circular screens
Immersive experience of India, particularly Maharashtra, through the display of art, craft and culture
Platform for established and emerging artists, and content collaborators
Passenger Amenities & Features
Kids play zone at domestic departures
Immersive digital tunnels with interactive screens and kinetic installations narrating stories of Mumbai, Maharashtra and India
Commercially Important Person (CIP) lounges segmented into zones that can accommodate approximately 500 passengers
Transit/Day Hotel: 80 rooms facility for a short stay
Baggage Services: Direct delivery of luggage from home to destination, left luggage- cloak room, baggage repair, baggage wrap
Pranaam Services: meet and greet services
Cargo
First Phase Capacity: 0.5 Mn Metric Tonnes per annum
Final Phase Capacity: 3.2 million metric tonnes annually
Stands: 7 Freighter Stands and 49 Truck Docks
Fully automated cargo terminal
Semi-automated Material Handling System (MHS)
100% Shipment Tracking
Truck Management System
Cargo Community System
Cargo facility designed for cashless and paperless operations
Pharma excellence centre with good distribution practice (GDP)-complaint temperature-controlled zones
Trained personnel to handle hazardous materials
Dedicated areas with animal care experts
