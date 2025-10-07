 PM Narendra Modi To Inaugurate Navi Mumbai International Airport On Oct 8 | Here’s What It Has To Offer
NMIA is expected to commence domestic and international flights from simultaneously around December after various security, immigration and customs agencies are mobilised. Once all the phases are completed, it will feature one of the largest passenger capacities across the globe in line with London Heathrow Airport.

Dhairya GajaraUpdated: Tuesday, October 07, 2025, 01:37 PM IST
article-image
PM Narendra Modi to Inaugurate Navi Mumbai International Airport on Oct 8 | Here’s What It Has To Offer | File Photo

Mumbai: The first phase of Navi Mumbai International Airport (NMIA) is set to be inaugurated on Wednesday by Prime Minister Narendra Modi at around 3 pm. Once inaugurated, it will become India's first second city airport and significantly facilitate air traffic congestion at Mumbai's Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA).

NMIA is expected to commence domestic and international flights from simultaneously around December after various security, immigration and customs agencies are mobilised. Once all the phases are completed, it will feature one of the largest passenger capacities across the globe in line with London Heathrow Airport. Just a day before the inauguration, The Free Press Journal brings the most interesting facts about the airport for its readers.

Navi Mumbai International Airport (NMIA) at a Glance

Location

Ulwe, Navi Mumbai – approx. 37 kms from South Mumbai

IATA/ICAO Code

NMI/ VANM

Investment

Phase 1: Rs19,646 crore

Phase 2: Rs30,000 crore

Final Phase: Approx Rs 1 lakh crore

Runways (Planned)

Two ‘Code F’ compliant parallel runways

Runway 1 (Phase 1): 3,700m length/ 60m width

Runway 2: 3,700m length/ 60m width

Terminals

Four Terminals (final phase)

Initial Phase: Features single integrated terminal for domestic & international operations

Terminal 2: 

Maintenance Repair & Overhaul (MRO)

5 MRO Hangars (Largest in the country)

Projected Passenger Capacity

Initial Phase: 20 Million Passenger Per Annum (MPPA)

Final Phase: 90 MPPA

Operation Details

First Flight: 45 to 60 days after inauguration

Operation Timing (Initially): 8 am to 8 pm

Air Traffic Movements (Initially): 8 to 10 per hour

Air Traffic Movements (First Phase): 20-23 per hour

Total Project Area

1,160 hectares/ approx. 2,866 acres

Design Inspiration

Architecture inspired by Lotus- India’s national flower

12 sculptural feature columns- Anchors that rise like unfurling petals

17 mega columns- Unseen pillars carrying the weight of the lotus roof canopies

Terminal 1

Area: 2.34 lakh sq.m.

Capacity: 20 Mn Passengers

Facility: Domestic and International

Entry Gates: 4

Check-in Counters: 66

Self-baggage Drop: 22

Aerobridges: 29

Bus Boarding Gates: 10

Aircraft Stands & Cargo

Passenger Aircraft Stands (Final Phase): 245

Cargo Aircraft Stand: 07

General Aviation Stands: 79

General Aviation Hangars: 16

Technology

5G ‘Connected NMIA’ to boost efficiency and productivity 

Data-driven insights improve turnaround time (TAT)

100% gates enabled with Digi Yatra ensuring zero manual checks

100% paperless operations for non-aero offerings

Fast Track Immigration-Trusted Traveller Program

Wi-Fi-enabled airport with strong cybersecurity 

Smart traffic management with automated communication 

Automated baggage handling system

aviio – the in-house app for airport stakeholders

Luggage Technology: Once successful, passenger will be able to know on which number their bag will arrive on a particular belt

Automated People Mover (APM)

Underground Train System Connecting All Terminals

Passengers Need Not Walk More Than 500mtr

F&B OFFERINGS (Terminal 1)

2 Hospitality Lounges

Artisanal Tea concept 

Casual dining

Food hall consisting of cuisines from India and abroad

Chef-curated concepts

Brewery & bars

Indian street food concepts at arrival forecourt

Lounge

2 Lounges in the first phase

Bombay Bond

Mumbai’s popular food and beverages brands like Foo, Bayroute and KMC

Retail Offerings 

Duty-free space will cover approximately 1,800 sqm

Retail space around 5,000 sqm

Duty-free outlets at departure and arrivals

110 retail and F&B outlets at the terminal and forecourt 

Immersive experiential zones

Retail, F&B and duty-free, baggage services, lounge check-ins accessible on the Adani OneApp

Retail Zones

Zone 1: Luxury Brands like Chanel and Armani

Zone 2: Fashion Brands

Zone 3: Athleisure Brands

Digital Art Programme

First-of-its-kind international venue for projection of regional and national art and culture on the world’s largest circular screens

Immersive experience of India, particularly Maharashtra, through the display of art, craft and culture

Platform for established and emerging artists, and content collaborators

Passenger Amenities & Features

Kids play zone at domestic departures

Immersive digital tunnels with interactive screens and kinetic installations narrating stories of Mumbai, Maharashtra and India

Commercially Important Person (CIP) lounges segmented into zones that can accommodate approximately 500 passengers

Transit/Day Hotel: 80 rooms facility for a short stay

Baggage Services: Direct delivery of luggage from home to destination, left luggage- cloak room, baggage repair, baggage wrap

Pranaam Services: meet and greet services 

Cargo

First Phase Capacity: 0.5 Mn Metric Tonnes per annum

Final Phase Capacity: 3.2 million metric tonnes annually

Stands: 7 Freighter Stands and 49 Truck Docks

Fully automated cargo terminal

Semi-automated Material Handling System (MHS)

100% Shipment Tracking 

Truck Management System 

Cargo Community System

Cargo facility designed for cashless and paperless operations

Pharma excellence centre with good distribution practice (GDP)-complaint temperature-controlled zones

Trained personnel to handle hazardous materials

Dedicated areas with animal care experts 

