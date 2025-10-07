FICCI FRAMES 2025: 'Sir Aap Oranges Kaise Khate Ho?', Akshay Kumar Jokingly Asks Devendra Fadnavis; Here's What Maha CM Replied |

Mumbai: The 25th edition of FICCI Frames, India’s premier media and entertainment conclave, opened with an engaging and light-hearted conversation between Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar. The session, blending humour with industry insights, set the tone for the high-profile event that brings together leaders from cinema, media and technology. The event is held at the Fairmount Hotel in Mumbai.

'Aap Oranges Kaise Khate Ho?': Akshay Asks CM Fadnavis

Akshay began the interaction by recalling his famous interview with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, where he had asked him about eating mangoes, a question that went viral and drew widespread trolling. Carrying the humour forward, Akshay cheekily asked Fadnavis, “Sir, aap oranges kaise khate ho?” referring to Nagpur’s reputation as the 'Orange City.'

Fadnavis Reveals 'OG Nagpurkar' Technique Of Eating Oranges

The Chief Minister smiled and shared a playful response, revealing a unique local method of enjoying the fruit. “You just cut the orange in half without peeling it, sprinkle some salt, and eat it like a mango,” he explained. Fadnavis added that this 'OG Nagpurkar' style gives a tangy and refreshing flavour. Akshay, visibly amused, laughed and promised to try the method himself. The audience erupted in laughter, enjoying the easy camaraderie between the two.

Drawing parallels with cinema, Fadnavis also mentioned the iconic film Nayak starring Anil Kapoor, sharing that people often ask him to perform like the movie’s one-day Chief Minister. “They say, ‘Nayak jaisa kaam karo, dekho ek din mein kitna unhone kar diya, duniya badal di,’ but that film has set a very high benchmark,” he joked.

Fadnavis On Development Of Goregaon Film City

The conversation soon turned toward the development of Maharashtra’s film industry. Fadnavis spoke about his government’s vision to transform Mumbai’s Goregaon Film City into a world-class global filmmaking destination. “A plan was made earlier but never executed. Our government has now decided to create a state-of-the-art film ecosystem with advanced studios and production infrastructure,” he said, announcing that the work would begin within the next year and be completed in about four years.

This year’s FICCI Frames features an impressive lineup of industry figures, including Smriti Irani, Anil Kapoor, Ayushmann Khurrana, Neena Gupta, Huma Qureshi, Pratik Gandhi, Konkona Sen Sharma, Divya Dutta and Rajpal Yadav, all participating in discussions and fireside chats. Russia has joined as the partner country for 2025, with a delegation led by Moskino and the Moscow Export Centre to enhance collaboration in film co-productions, content exchange, and cultural partnerships.