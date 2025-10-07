Members Of Sikh Community In Mumbai Seek Direct Air Connectivity To Nanded From Navi Mumbai Airport | Representative Image

Mumbai: Sikhs in Mumbai have requested the Maharashtra government, airlines, and the aviation ministry to provide direct air connectivity from the new Navi Mumbai airport to Nanded, the site of one of their most holiest shrines

The Guru Nanak Nam Leva Sangat, the Maharashtra Sikh Association, and the Punjabi community of Maharashtra, have written to the Chief Minister, Devendra Fadnavis, and K R Naidu, civil aviation minister, stating that the successful completion of the airport will strengthen India's aviation infrastructure and ease travel for millions of passengers.

Bal Malkit Singh, executive chairman, Maharashtra State Punjabi Sahitya Academy, department of minority development, said that the Takht Shri Hazur Sahib shrine in Nanded is one of the five sacred Takhts of Sikhism and holds immense religious and cultural significance. "Lakhs of devotees visit this holy shrine every year, and a direct air link from Navi Mumbai will provide seamless connectivity not only for pilgrims but also for the people of Marathwada, thereby boosting both spiritual tourism and regional development," said Singh.

Guru Nanak Naam Leva Sangat and other religious communities regularly organises large pilgrim groups, and an improved air connectivity will greatly enhance their ability to serve and support the community, Sikhs said. A direct flight will provide seamless access to pilgrims, especially those arriving in Mumbai from domestic and international destinations, enabling them to proceed conveniently to Nanded, said Singh.

Singh added that a direct air connection with Mumbai will not only help Sikhs, but will also aid the development of Nanded as an education, culture, and trade centre in the Marathwada region. A month ago, the railways introduced a Vande Bharat train service from Mumbai to Nanded following a demand from the Sikh community.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/