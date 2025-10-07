PM Modi To Virtually Launch 'Mumbai One' Integrated Common Mobility App On Oct 8

Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Rajya Sabha |

Mumbai: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will virtually inaugurate the "Mumbai One" Integrated Common Mobility App on October 8, marking a major step forward in transforming public transportation across the Mumbai Metropolitan Region.

About The App

The app, developed in collaboration with 11 Public Transport Operators (PTOs), will streamline travel across Metro, Monorail, Suburban Railways, and multiple municipal bus services. The participating PTOs include Mumbai Metro Lines 1, 2A, 3, and 7, Mumbai Monorail, Navi Mumbai Metro, Mumbai Suburban Railway, and bus services operated by BEST, Thane Municipal Transport, Mira-Bhayander Municipal Transport, Kalyan-Dombivli Municipal Transport, and Navi Mumbai Municipal Transport.

According to Swati Lokhande, Chief Public Relations Officer of the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA), the “Mumbai One” app offers a host of commuter-centric features designed to enhance convenience, safety, and efficiency.

Officials believe the app will significantly improve the public transport experience for millions of daily commuters, promoting seamless travel, better coordination among transit agencies, and a push towards digital mobility solutions.

The launch aligns with broader Smart City and Digital India initiatives, aiming to create a more connected and commuter-friendly urban transport infrastructure.

Key features:

Integrated Mobile Ticketing: Enabling passengers to purchase and validate tickets across multiple transit systems using a single platform.

Digital Transactions: Reducing the need for physical queues by promoting cashless, app-based payments.

Dynamic Multimodal Ticketing: Allowing commuters to plan trips involving multiple modes of transport with a single ticket.

Real-Time Travel Updates: Offering live information on delays, estimated arrival times, and suggested alternative routes.

Interactive Map Interface: Displaying nearby transit stations, tourist attractions, and other points of interest.Emergency SOS Feature: Providing a safety mechanism for passengers during emergencies.

