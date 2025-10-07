Navi Mumbai Airport Inauguration: Traffic Restrictions In City Ahead Of PM Modi's Visit On Oct 8, Vehicular Movement Curbed Between 6 AM To 10 PM; Check Details

Navi Mumbai Airport | File

Navi Mumbai: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to inaugurate the much-awaited Navi Mumbai International Airport (NMIA) at around 2:40 pm on October 8, marking a major infrastructural milestone for Maharashtra. Although the grand opening will take place this week, the airport is expected to become operational only by December.

In view of the Prime Minister’s visit and the anticipated VVIP movement, the Navi Mumbai Traffic Police announced extensive traffic restrictions to ensure smooth vehicular flow and enhanced security. The curbs will be in force from 6 am to 10 pm on October 8.

Heavy Vehicles Banned In City

According to a notification issued by the Deputy Commissioner of Police (Traffic), all types of heavy goods vehicles will be prohibited from entering, plying, or parking on roads within Navi Mumbai during this period. The move is aimed at preventing congestion and ensuring that the Prime Minister’s convoy can move safely and without interruption.

To enforce this, heavy vehicles will be stopped at the Vashi and Airoli toll plazas, while those arriving from Mumbai via the Atal Setu will also be restricted from entering Navi Mumbai. The transport department has made detailed arrangements to ensure strict compliance, with multiple checkpoints and diversion plans in place.

A large police force will be deployed across key routes and near the airport to monitor traffic and security. Roads leading to NMIA have been marked as priority zones for movement, with officers instructed to maintain a continuous watch to prevent bottlenecks.

Meanwhile, special parking facilities have been created for visitors arriving in private buses for the inauguration ceremony. After the event, the traffic police will assist in guiding these vehicles to ensure a smooth exit and prevent congestion.

Essential Vehicles Movement Permitted

However, essential services will remain unaffected. Exemptions from the ban have been granted to ambulances, police and fire brigade vehicles, government vehicles, passenger buses, and those transporting essential goods.

Authorities have appealed to citizens to cooperate with traffic restrictions and plan their travel in advance. The inauguration of NMIA, a project long in the making, is expected to transform the region’s connectivity and ease air traffic pressure on Mumbai’s Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport.

