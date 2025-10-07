PM Narendra Modi To Visit Mumbai On October 8-9 | Here's The Complete Itinerary

PM Modi | File Pic

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to visit Maharashtra on October 8-9 to inaugurate key projects in the financial capital, Mumbai. PM Modi will inaugurate Phase 1 of Navi Mumbai International Airport and Final Phase of Mumbai Metro Line 3. In addition to this, the Prime Minister will also launch 'Mumbai One' – India’s First Integrated Common Mobility App for 11 Public transport Operators.

PM Modi to innaugrate Navi Mumbai International airport

According to the official PMO statement, PM Modi will reach Navi Mumbai at around 3 pm where he will undertake a walkthrough of the newly built Navi Mumbai International Airport, built at a cost of around Rs 19,650 crores. By around 3:30 PM, he will inaugurate the airport and also launch and dedicate various projects in Mumbai. In addition to this, he will also address the gathering on the occasion.

PM Modi to dedicate Mumbai Metro 3 to Mumbaikars

The Prime Minister will also inaugrate the Final Phase of Mumbai Metro Line3 and dedicate to the nation entire Mumbai Metro Line-3, also known as Aqua Line which is built at a total cost of over Rs. 37,270 crores. This final section, from Acharya Atre Chowk (Worli) to Cuffe Parade, will complete Mumbai's first fully underground metro. With the opening of this final phase, connectivity from south Mumbai to city's suburbs will become easier. The fully operational Aqua Line (Metro 3) is a 33.5 km corridor connecting Aarey Colony in the North to Cuffe Parade in the South, featuring 27 stations.

PM Modi to launch 'Mumbai One' app

In addition to this, the Prime Minister will virtually launch “Mumbai One” – Integrated Common Mobility App for 11 Public transport Operators (PTO) across Metro, Monorail, Suburban railways and Bus PTOs. These include Mumbai Metro Line 2A & 7, Mumbai Metro Line 3, Mumbai Metro Line 1, Mumbai Monorail, Navi Mumbai Metro, Mumbai Suburban Railway, Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport (BEST), Thane Municipal Transport, Mira Bhayander Municipal Transport, Kalyan Dombivali Municipal Transport and Navi Mumbai Municipal Transport.

Inaugration of Short-Term Employability Program (STEP)

PM Modi will also inaugurate STEP, a pioneering initiative by the Department of Skill, Employment, Entrepreneurship, and Innovation in Maharashtra. This program will be rolled out across 400 Government ITIs and 150 Government Technical High Schools, which will mark a major step in aligning skill development with industry requirements to enhance employability. STEP will establish 2,500 new training batches, including 364 exclusive batches for women and 408 batches in emerging technology courses such as Artificial Intelligence (AI), Internet of Things (IoT), Electric Vehicles (EV), Solar, and Additive Manufacturing etc.

PM Modi and UK PM Keir Starmer at Global Fintech Fest

On October 9, Prime Minister Modi and UK PM Starmer will participate in the 6th edition of the Global Fintech Fest at Jio World Centre, Mumbai and deliver keynote addresses on the occasion. The Global Fintech Fest 2025 will bring together innovators, policymakers, central bankers, regulators, investors, academicians, and industry leaders from around the world.

Not just this, the two world leaders will also take stock of progress in diverse aspects of the India-UK Comprehensive Strategic Partnership in line with ‘Vision 2035’, a focussed and time bound 10-year Roadmap of programmes and initiatives in key pillars of trade and investment, technology and innovation, defence and security, climate and energy, health, education and people to people relations.

According to PMO statement, they will also engage with businesses and industry leaders on opportunities presented by the India–UK Comprehensive Economic and Trade Agreement (CETA) as a central pillar of the future India–UK economic partnership. Moreover, they will also exchange views on issues of regional and global importance along and will engage with industry experts, policymakers and innovators.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/