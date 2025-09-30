Navi Mumbai International Airport: DGCA Grants Aerodrome License To NMIA Ahead Of October 8 Launch |

Navi Mumbai: The Navi Mumbai International Airport (NMIA) received its aerodrome license from the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA), clearing the final regulatory hurdle for commencing operations. The license confirms that the upcoming airport has complied with all mandatory safety and operational standards.

The greenfield airport, developed as a key aviation hub for the Mumbai Metropolitan Region, is now set to be inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on October 8.

The controversy over the naming of the Navi Mumbai International Airport (NMIA) remains ignited, with strong demands from local communities and active involvement from state leaders. The issue has become particularly important for the Agri-Koli population and other project-affected people (PAPs), who have long pressed for the airport to be named after their leader, late D. B. Patil.

Over the past few weeks, rallies and demonstrations have intensified across Navi Mumbai, with protesters stressing the need to honor Patil’s legacy. A bike rally led by NCP-SP MP Suresh Mhatre recently drew attention to the community’s demand, highlighting how the matter has become both emotional and political for locals.

Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis weighed in on the matter, expressing optimism that NMIA would indeed bear Patil’s name. “I believe we can name the Navi Mumbai airport after D. B. Patil,” he said, adding that the Union government has been sent a formal proposal and is expected to consider it favourably. Fadnavis further stated that the process is already underway and hinted at positive indications from the Centre.

The state’s decision to push for D. B. Patil’s name stems from the late leader’s enduring significance to the region’s development. Patil, a veteran politician and activist from the Peasants and Workers (P&W) Party, was known for championing the rights of farmers and landowners displaced by urban projects. His struggle for justice led to the landmark 12.5 per cent developed land scheme, a policy that ensured project-affected families received a fairer deal when their land was acquired for the expansion of Navi Mumbai.

Locals see the airport naming as a symbolic recognition of Patil’s contributions and sacrifices, especially as the project has drastically altered the social and economic landscape of Ulwe, Panvel, and the surrounding areas.

Meanwhile, Navi Mumbai International Airport is preparing for its inauguration and operations. Located near Ulwe and Panvel, the airport will function under a twin-airport model with Mumbai’s Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA). The arrangement is similar to global city models such as Dubai’s DXB–DWC, London’s Heathrow–Gatwick, and New York’s JFK–Newark.

