Maharashtra CM Fadnavis Hopes Navi Mumbai Airport Will Be Named After Late Leader D. B. Patil

Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis Visiting Navi Mumbai Airport Site | FPJ/ Farooq Sayed (File Image)

Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis is hopeful that Navi Mumbai International Airport will be named after late leader D. B. Patil of the P&W party. A few days ago, the state government sent a proposal to the Union government to name the airport after him. CM Fadnavis said he is confident that the Union government has a positive view of the proposal and that the process is underway. “I believe we can name the Navi Mumbai airport after D. B. Patil,” he stated.

Naming Issue Sparks Local Protests

The naming issue has, however, turned into a political flashpoint in Navi Mumbai. Communities affected by the airport project, especially the Agri-Koli population, have been pressing for the airport to carry the name of their leader D. B. Patil. In recent weeks, rallies and protests have been organised, including a bike rally led by NCP MP Suresh Mhatre to highlight the community’s demand.

D. B. Patil’s Legacy

D. B. Patil, a veteran leader of project-affected people (PAPs), is revered for his relentless struggle to secure fair compensation for lands acquired for Navi Mumbai’s development. His efforts led to the landmark 12.5% developed land scheme for PAPs.