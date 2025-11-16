 Mumbai Weather Update: City Experiences Warm Sunny Day; AQI Continues To Worsen
On November 16, Mumbai and its suburbs experience bright sunshine and warming temperatures. Current conditions are approximately 25 °C with 41% humidity and an east-northeasterly breeze at 13 km/h. Afternoon highs are expected around 31 °C, dropping to the high 20s in the evening under clear skies and pleasant conditions.

Mumbai: Today, on November 16, the city of Mumbai and its suburbs are waking up to bright sunshine and gradually warming temperatures. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) / Regional Meteorological Centre, Mumbai reports current conditions at 25 °C with 41 % humidity and an east-northeasterly breeze of 13 km/h.

By afternoon, highs are expected to reach around 31 °C before dipping back to the high 20s in the early evening. The calm, dry conditions across the metropolitan region allow for clear skies and pleasant late afternoon hours.

Weather across Maharashtra
Across the broader state of Maharashtra, the IMD’s bulletins indicate dry weather prevailing in many districts, especially in the Vidarbha region, with no major rainfall expected in the next few days.

Some pockets in the north and east may see slightly cooler minimum temperatures, but there are no active weather warnings for heavy rain or storms in most parts of the state at present. The overall mood is one of settled skies with a hint of chill creeping in overnight.

article-image

Mumbai’s Air Quality Index (AQI)
While the sun shines and skies are clear, the air quality in Mumbai paints a different picture. Real-time monitoring shows the AQI in the Unhealthy to even “Severe” category, according to recent reports by AQI IN.

Residents of Mumbai and nearby suburbs should enjoy the mild sunshine but also take care: keep windows and doors closed when pollution peaks, wear a mask if going outdoors for extended periods, and avoid strenuous activity during midday when pollution levels may rise further.

