FICCI Frames 2025: CM Devendra Fadnavis Acknowledges Traffic Woes, Promises ‘Mumbai In 59 Minutes’ | VIDEO

FICCI Frames 2025: CM Devendra Fadnavis Acknowledges Traffic Woes, Promises 'Mumbai In 59 Minutes'

Mumbai: Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Monday during an interview with actor Akshay Kumar at FICCI Frames 2025 acknowledged to traffic woes in Mumbai for the inconvenience caused by the city’s ongoing infrastructure projects.

During the interaction, Akshay Kumar remarked that although Mumbai is rapidly developing, the ongoing Metro and tunnel construction work has made the city congested and full of traffic jams. Responding to this, Fadnavis said, “Through this event, I would like to apologise to all the Mumbaikars for the inconvenience caused due to the multiple ongoing projects.”

The Chief Minister explained that the state government’s focus is on long-term improvement and convenience. Sharing his vision, he added, “With these latest developments, the Maharashtra government aims to make transportation convenient around the city. Our mantra is ‘Mumbai in 59 minutes’.”

Explaining the concept further, Fadnavis said, “We aim to make it possible to travel from one end of Mumbai to the other in just 59 minutes.”

The light-hearted conversation continued when Akshay Kumar requested the Chief Minister to declare a holiday once all the development work is completed. He joked, “When all the work is finished, can we celebrate one day as Maharashtra Day and declare it a holiday?” To this, Fadnavis stated, “After all the work is finished, we will celebrate it on May 1, on Maharashtra Day.” The actor quickly quipped, “But that’s already a holiday,” leaving the audience and the Chief Minister in laughter.

FICCI Frames 2025

The exchange was part of FICCI Frames 2025, one of Asia’s biggest conventions on media, entertainment, and technology. The three-day event brings together filmmakers, industry leaders, and policymakers to discuss the future of cinema, digital content, and innovation in India. The friendly conversation between Akshay Kumar and Fadnavis added a lighter, engaging moment to the otherwise business-focused gathering.