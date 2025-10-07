 FICCI Frames 2025: CM Devendra Fadnavis Acknowledges Traffic Woes, Promises ‘Mumbai In 59 Minutes’ | VIDEO
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiFICCI Frames 2025: CM Devendra Fadnavis Acknowledges Traffic Woes, Promises ‘Mumbai In 59 Minutes’ | VIDEO

FICCI Frames 2025: CM Devendra Fadnavis Acknowledges Traffic Woes, Promises ‘Mumbai In 59 Minutes’ | VIDEO

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis acknowledged traffic in Mumbai causing inconvenience by ongoing infrastructure projects during an event with actor Akshay Kumar amid concerns about traffic congestion.

Manasi KambleUpdated: Tuesday, October 07, 2025, 02:02 PM IST
article-image
FICCI Frames 2025: CM Devendra Fadnavis Acknowledges Traffic Woes, Promises ‘Mumbai In 59 Minutes’ | VIDEO | FPJ

Mumbai: Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Monday during an interview with actor Akshay Kumar at FICCI Frames 2025 acknowledged to traffic woes in Mumbai for the inconvenience caused by the city’s ongoing infrastructure projects.

During the interaction, Akshay Kumar remarked that although Mumbai is rapidly developing, the ongoing Metro and tunnel construction work has made the city congested and full of traffic jams. Responding to this, Fadnavis said, “Through this event, I would like to apologise to all the Mumbaikars for the inconvenience caused due to the multiple ongoing projects.”

Watch Video

The Chief Minister explained that the state government’s focus is on long-term improvement and convenience. Sharing his vision, he added, “With these latest developments, the Maharashtra government aims to make transportation convenient around the city. Our mantra is ‘Mumbai in 59 minutes’.”

FPJ Shorts
FICCI Frames 2025: CM Devendra Fadnavis Acknowledges Traffic Woes, Promises ‘Mumbai In 59 Minutes’ | VIDEO
FICCI Frames 2025: CM Devendra Fadnavis Acknowledges Traffic Woes, Promises ‘Mumbai In 59 Minutes’ | VIDEO
Weather Update Today: Heavy To Very Heavy Rainfall Is Predicted In These Regions Of India; IMD Predicts Orange Alert
Weather Update Today: Heavy To Very Heavy Rainfall Is Predicted In These Regions Of India; IMD Predicts Orange Alert
UGC Approves 101 Universities For Online And Distance Learning Courses In 2025-26
UGC Approves 101 Universities For Online And Distance Learning Courses In 2025-26
Bombay High Court Refuses Interim Relief In OBC Petitions Against Maratha Kunbi Certificates
Bombay High Court Refuses Interim Relief In OBC Petitions Against Maratha Kunbi Certificates

Explaining the concept further, Fadnavis said, “We aim to make it possible to travel from one end of Mumbai to the other in just 59 minutes.”

Read Also
FICCI Frames 2025: 'Shaved Again After Reaching Colaba From Juhu But Now..' Akshay Kumar Praises CM...
article-image

The light-hearted conversation continued when Akshay Kumar requested the Chief Minister to declare a holiday once all the development work is completed. He joked, “When all the work is finished, can we celebrate one day as Maharashtra Day and declare it a holiday?” To this, Fadnavis stated, “After all the work is finished, we will celebrate it on May 1, on Maharashtra Day.” The actor quickly quipped, “But that’s already a holiday,” leaving the audience and the Chief Minister in laughter.

FICCI Frames 2025

The exchange was part of FICCI Frames 2025, one of Asia’s biggest conventions on media, entertainment, and technology. The three-day event brings together filmmakers, industry leaders, and policymakers to discuss the future of cinema, digital content, and innovation in India. The friendly conversation between Akshay Kumar and Fadnavis added a lighter, engaging moment to the otherwise business-focused gathering.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

FICCI Frames 2025: CM Devendra Fadnavis Acknowledges Traffic Woes, Promises ‘Mumbai In 59...

FICCI Frames 2025: CM Devendra Fadnavis Acknowledges Traffic Woes, Promises ‘Mumbai In 59...

Bombay High Court Refuses Interim Relief In OBC Petitions Against Maratha Kunbi Certificates

Bombay High Court Refuses Interim Relief In OBC Petitions Against Maratha Kunbi Certificates

Members Of Sikh Community In Mumbai Seek Direct Air Connectivity To Nanded From Navi Mumbai Airport

Members Of Sikh Community In Mumbai Seek Direct Air Connectivity To Nanded From Navi Mumbai Airport

PM Narendra Modi To Inaugurate Navi Mumbai International Airport On Oct 8 | Here’s What It Has To...

PM Narendra Modi To Inaugurate Navi Mumbai International Airport On Oct 8 | Here’s What It Has To...

'Heal The Heel Problem': Akshay Kumar Urges CM Fadnavis To Redesign Police Shoes; Maha CM Promises...

'Heal The Heel Problem': Akshay Kumar Urges CM Fadnavis To Redesign Police Shoes; Maha CM Promises...