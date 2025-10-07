'Heal The Heel Problem': Akshay Kumar Urges CM Fadnavis To Redesign Police Shoes; Maha CM Promises Immediate Action

FICCI FRAMES 2025: Akshay Kumar Urges Devendra Fadnavis To Redesign Police Shoes; Maha CM Promises Immediate Action |

Mumbai: The 25th edition of FICCI Frames, India’s leading media and entertainment conclave, opened on a lively note with an engaging conversation between Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and Bollywood superstar Akshay Kumar. The session, held at the Fairmont Hotel in Mumbai, perfectly blended humour, social insight and governance-related light discussions, setting an energetic tone for the prestigious event that unites leaders from cinema, media and technology.

Akshay Kumar Urges Redesign Of Police Shoes

During the interaction, Akshay Kumar moved beyond the entertainment industry to raise a practical and socially relevant concern regarding the footwear used by Maharashtra Police personnel. Drawing attention to the physical strain faced by policemen, he said, “The police shoes have heels, which make it difficult for them to run. As someone from a sports background, I can say that such footwear can affect posture and lead to back problems. If possible, their shoes should be redesigned to be more athletic and comfortable.”

The Chief Minister immediately responded positively to Akshay’s suggestion, acknowledging that it was a valid and long-overlooked issue. “You’ve made a very good point. No one had ever brought this to my attention before,” Fadnavis said. He further noted that police personnel often perform drills and field duties wearing the same formal shoes, which are not suited for rigorous movement.

Fadnavis Asks Akshay To Help With Redesign

In a remarkable gesture, Fadnavis invited Akshay to directly contribute to the redesign of the new police footwear. “You are an action hero, you know what kind of shoes are best for running and physical work. If you can help us with the design or suggest innovations, we will definitely implement them,” the Chief Minister said, earning applause from the audience.

Akshay expressed his appreciation for the quick and open response, noting that comfortable, performance-oriented footwear could significantly enhance the efficiency of the force. His appeal and Fadnavis’ assurance have sparked discussions about an impending overhaul of the police uniform’s most essential element, their shoes. Officials now expect that Maharashtra Police will soon receive advanced, ergonomic footwear designed for comfort, speed, and safety.

