 FICCI Frames 2025: Maha CM Devendra Fadnavis Says 'Will Take Efforts To Connect Gen Z With Marathi Cinema' - VIDEO
During the 25th edition of FICCI Frames, Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra discussed the state of Indian cinema, especially Marathi films, setting the tone for the two-day event that brings together leaders from the fields of film, media, and technology. He also opened up about how Gen Z can be connected more to Marathi cinema

Ria SharmaUpdated: Tuesday, October 07, 2025, 01:03 PM IST
Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis at FICCI Frames 2025 | X/ @ficci_india

The 25th edition of FICCI Frames, India's media and entertainment conclave, opened on a lively note in Mumbai on Tuesday (October 7) with an insightful conversation between Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar. The session, held at Fairmont Hotel, combined light-hearted banter with discussion on the state of Indian cinema, especially Marathi films, setting the tone for the two-day event that brings together leaders from the fields of film, media, and technology.

During the conversation, Akshay asked the CM an intriguing question. "How can Marathi cinema be made more popular among Gen Z? Do you have any plans for that?" he asked.

Responding to Akshay's query, CM Fadnavis praised the deep-rooted strength and creativity of Marathi theatre, which he believes has been instrumental in keeping Marathi cinema vibrant and relevant.

"Marathi theatre has always been powerful, innovative, and creative. Even today, so many Marathi plays are being produced, and audiences continue to flock to see them," said Fadnavis.

"Because of this thriving theatre culture, the same creativity reflects in Marathi films. Shows like Dashavatar and Sakharam Binder are also liked by Gen Z audiences. People are connecting with such stories, and the younger generation is engaging with Marathi cinema," he added.

FICCI FRAMES 2025: 'Sir Aap Oranges Kaise Khate Ho?', Akshay Kumar Jokingly Asks Devendra Fadnavis;...
article-image

Fadnavis also spoke about the evolution of Marathi films over the years, recalling a time when regional films struggled to find theatres. "There was a time when Marathi films had difficulty getting screens. If a big Bollywood film released, the Marathi one had to be postponed. But today, two Marathi films can release on the same day and both can become blockbusters," he noted.

The CM further mentioned that the Maharashtra government is actively working to support the Marathi film industry through various initiatives. "Maharashtra government is running several schemes to boost the Marathi film industry. However, we haven't yet made any specific effort to connect Gen Z with Marathi cinema," he admitted.

"But today, Akshay, you've given me a new mantra. I'll definitely work on this going forward," he added with a smile.

The exchange between the actor and the CM drew applause from the audience, setting an engaging start for FICCI Frames 2025.

