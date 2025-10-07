 FICCI Frames 2025: Ayushmann Khurrana Says, 'Article 15 Changed People's Perception Of Me'
e-Paper Get App
HomeEntertainmentFICCI Frames 2025: Ayushmann Khurrana Says, 'Article 15 Changed People's Perception Of Me'

FICCI Frames 2025: Ayushmann Khurrana Says, 'Article 15 Changed People's Perception Of Me'

At FICCI Frames 2025, Ayushmann Khurrana spoke about his career trajectory, at one point touching upon how Article 15 changed his career trajectory.

Kabir Singh BhandariUpdated: Tuesday, October 07, 2025, 02:32 PM IST
article-image

At FICCI Frames 2025, Ayushmann Khurrana spoke about his career trajectory, at one point touching upon how Article 15 changed his career trajectory.

"Article 15 changed the perception about me because I was known for my light hearted social comedies and Article 15 was a very serious film based on casteism and it did commercially really well, which was an anomaly. And Anubhav Sinha had this script and he never thought about me in it. So I literally stole that film from him, saying that this is the kind of movie I want to do," Ayushmann said.

Read Also
Ayushmann Khurrana's Pati Patni Aur Woh Do Shoot Disrupted After Locals Thrash Crew In Prayagraj,...
article-image

Khurrana also spoke about how he has been a journalist, RJ and VJ, and the power of saying no. "When you are young and have just started, saying no to people is not easy. But that's what makes you. You have to go with your conviction, with your gut, with your intuition," Khurana said during his fireside chat with journalist Mayank Shekhar.

Read Also
Thamma Trailer Is Good In Bits & Parts; Nawazuddin Siddiqui Steals The Show In This Ayushmann...
article-image

This year's FICCI FRAMES is the silver jubilee, and the two-day event will see the who’s who of the media & entertainment industry discussing the business of entertainment. Themed “Framing 25 Years of Indian M&E: A Silver Jubilee of Vision, Voices & Creativity,” this year’s convention pays tribute to the power of imagination, innovation, and industry that has redefined India’s creative economy on the global stage.

FPJ Shorts
Kashmir University Result 2025: BG 2nd Sem & MTech 1st Sem Scores Out; Details Here
Kashmir University Result 2025: BG 2nd Sem & MTech 1st Sem Scores Out; Details Here
PM-KUSUM Faces Another Delay, Here's Why The Government May Push The Deadline Again?
PM-KUSUM Faces Another Delay, Here's Why The Government May Push The Deadline Again?
Video: ACC Chairman Mohsin Naqvi Ignores Question From Reporter About Asia Cup 2025 Trophy's Future During Abrar Ahmed's Reception
Video: ACC Chairman Mohsin Naqvi Ignores Question From Reporter About Asia Cup 2025 Trophy's Future During Abrar Ahmed's Reception
Navi Mumbai Airport Inauguration: Traffic Restrictions In City Ahead Of PM Modi's Visit On Oct 8, Vehicular Movement Curbed Between 6 AM To 10 PM; Check Details
Navi Mumbai Airport Inauguration: Traffic Restrictions In City Ahead Of PM Modi's Visit On Oct 8, Vehicular Movement Curbed Between 6 AM To 10 PM; Check Details

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

FICCI Frames 2025: Devendra Fadnavis Demands More Films On Cybercrime, Says 'Our Heroes Should Come...

FICCI Frames 2025: Devendra Fadnavis Demands More Films On Cybercrime, Says 'Our Heroes Should Come...

FICCI Frames 2025: Ayushmann Khurrana Says, 'Article 15 Changed People's Perception Of Me'

FICCI Frames 2025: Ayushmann Khurrana Says, 'Article 15 Changed People's Perception Of Me'

'Heal The Heel Problem': Akshay Kumar Urges CM Fadnavis To Redesign Police Shoes; Maha CM Promises...

'Heal The Heel Problem': Akshay Kumar Urges CM Fadnavis To Redesign Police Shoes; Maha CM Promises...

'Tere Baap Ko Maar Dalunga...': Falaq Naaz Says She Does Not Like Bigg Boss 19; Also Reveals If...

'Tere Baap Ko Maar Dalunga...': Falaq Naaz Says She Does Not Like Bigg Boss 19; Also Reveals If...

FICCI Frames 2025: Maha CM Devendra Fadnavis Says 'Will Take Efforts To Connect Gen Z With Marathi...

FICCI Frames 2025: Maha CM Devendra Fadnavis Says 'Will Take Efforts To Connect Gen Z With Marathi...