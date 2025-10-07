FICCI Frames 2025: Ayushmann Khurrana Says, 'Article 15 Changed People's Perception Of Me'

At FICCI Frames 2025, Ayushmann Khurrana spoke about his career trajectory, at one point touching upon how Article 15 changed his career trajectory.

"Article 15 changed the perception about me because I was known for my light hearted social comedies and Article 15 was a very serious film based on casteism and it did commercially really well, which was an anomaly. And Anubhav Sinha had this script and he never thought about me in it. So I literally stole that film from him, saying that this is the kind of movie I want to do," Ayushmann said.

Khurrana also spoke about how he has been a journalist, RJ and VJ, and the power of saying no. "When you are young and have just started, saying no to people is not easy. But that's what makes you. You have to go with your conviction, with your gut, with your intuition," Khurana said during his fireside chat with journalist Mayank Shekhar.

This year's FICCI FRAMES is the silver jubilee, and the two-day event will see the who’s who of the media & entertainment industry discussing the business of entertainment. Themed “Framing 25 Years of Indian M&E: A Silver Jubilee of Vision, Voices & Creativity,” this year’s convention pays tribute to the power of imagination, innovation, and industry that has redefined India’s creative economy on the global stage.