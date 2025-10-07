'Better Than Rashmika Mandanna': Nora Fatehi Impresses Netizens With Her Amazing Dance Moves In Song Dilbar Ki Aankhon Ka From Thamma

YouTube

The makers of Thamma have released a new song from the film titled Dilbar Ki Aankhon Ka, and it features none other than the dancing queen of Bollywood, Nora Fatehi. The song is composed by Sachin-Jigar and sung by Rashmeet Kaur. Earlier, the makers had unveiled the track Tum Mere Na Huye which featured Rashmika Mandanna and Ayushmann Khurrana, and it had received a mixed response.

However, netizens are very impressed with Nora's dance moves. A netizen commented, "Better than Rashmika Mandanna (sic)." Another Instagram user wrote, "It’s so good 😍I’m streaming in 4 devices 🤭😻nobody performs like you Nora Jaan. You’re so graceful, mashaallah (sic)."

One more netizen commented, "Sexiest moves 🔥🔥🔥 killing it goddess Nora (sic)." Check out the comments below...

While talking about the song, Nora stated, "Dilbar Ki Aankhon Ka was an absolute thrill to perform. Feeling every beat and knowing the audience would want to groove along made it so exciting. This song is completely explosive and continues the era of high-energy performances and iconic Bollywood glamour — the same spirit the audience has always loved seeing from me. The choreography is powerful, the hook step is catchy, and every moment on set felt like moving to the heartbeat of the music itself."

Thamma Release Date

Thamma is slated to release on October 21, 2025, during the Diwali weekend. Directed by Munjya fame director Aditya Sarpotdar, the film also stars Nawazuddin Siddiqui in the lead role. As it is a part of the Maddock Horror Comedy Universe, the movie is expected to take a bumper opening at the box office.