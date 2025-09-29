 'They Tried To Recreate Aaj Ki Raat': Rashmika Mandanna's Dance Number Tum Mere Na Huye From Thamma Gets Mixed Response From Netizens
e-Paper Get App
HomeEntertainment'They Tried To Recreate Aaj Ki Raat': Rashmika Mandanna's Dance Number Tum Mere Na Huye From Thamma Gets Mixed Response From Netizens

'They Tried To Recreate Aaj Ki Raat': Rashmika Mandanna's Dance Number Tum Mere Na Huye From Thamma Gets Mixed Response From Netizens

After the trailer, the makers of Thamma have now released a song from the film titled Tum Mere Na Huye. The song is composed by Sachin-Jigar and sung by Madhubanti Bagchi. The track features Rashmika Mandanna and Ayushmann Khurrana, and netizens are comparing it to Aaj Ki Raat from Stree 2.

Sachin TUpdated: Monday, September 29, 2025, 04:45 PM IST
article-image
Rashmika Mandanna / Tamannaah Bhatia

After the trailer, the makers of Thamma have now released a song from the film titled Tum Mere Na Huye. The song is composed by Sachin-Jigar, and sung by Madhubanti Bagchi, the same team that had worked together on Aaj Ki Raat from Stree 2. Tum Mere Na Huye features Rashmika Mandanna and Ayushmann Khurrana, and for the first time in a Bollywood film we are getting to watch the actress in a dance number.

While Rashmika's fans are loving the song, some people are a bit disappointed with the track and are comparing it to Aaj Ki Raat. Even Rashmika is being compared to Tamannaah Bhatia.

A netizen tweeted, "Acchi gane k g mardi rashmika ne with no energy dance and cringe expressions (sic)." Another X user wrote, "You can wear hot clothes, but if you don’t have face that can express - the song as a whole won’t work well. And yaar, aur bhi singers hai India me, ye Madhu overuse ho rahi hai. The song doesn’t go well. Seen it, felt it, been there wala hisaab hai (sic)."

Read Also
Shraddha Kapoor Serves Navratri Fashion Inspo In ₹75,000 Masaba’s Red 'Manhattan Cocktail Saree'
article-image

One more X user tweeted, "Song is Good But, They tried to Recreate same Song like Aaj ki Raat by Using Same Singer and Constume I think They should become creative with Music and Rashmika ain't Attractive Like Tamannaah (sic)." Check out the tweets below...

FPJ Shorts
PM Modi's Post Taking Dig At Pakistan After Team India Wins Asia Cup 2025 Goes Viral; Gets More Than 2,60,00,000 Views
PM Modi's Post Taking Dig At Pakistan After Team India Wins Asia Cup 2025 Goes Viral; Gets More Than 2,60,00,000 Views
IND Vs PAK, Asia Cup 2025 Final: Team India Fans Imitate Arshdeep Singh's Savage Gesture; Video Goes Viral
IND Vs PAK, Asia Cup 2025 Final: Team India Fans Imitate Arshdeep Singh's Savage Gesture; Video Goes Viral
Kusumgar Files Draft Papers With SEBI For ₹650-Crore IPO
Kusumgar Files Draft Papers With SEBI For ₹650-Crore IPO
North Western Railway Apprentices Recruitment 2025: Notification For 2,162 Posts Out; Application Window Opens On October 3
North Western Railway Apprentices Recruitment 2025: Notification For 2,162 Posts Out; Application Window Opens On October 3
Read Also
Thamma Trailer Is Good In Bits & Parts; Nawazuddin Siddiqui Steals The Show In This Ayushmann...
article-image

Thamma Release Date

Thamma is slated to release on October 21, 2025. The film is releasing during Diwali, and it is expected to take the box office by storm. After Stree, Roohi, Bhediya, and Munjya, this is Maddock Horror Comedy Universe's fifth film. So, the expectations from it are quite high.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

'They Tried To Recreate Aaj Ki Raat': Rashmika Mandanna's Dance Number Tum Mere Na Huye From Thamma...

'They Tried To Recreate Aaj Ki Raat': Rashmika Mandanna's Dance Number Tum Mere Na Huye From Thamma...

Arbaaz Khan & Sshura Khan Twin In Yellow At Baby Shower; Salman Khan, Jannat Zubair, Gauahar Khan...

Arbaaz Khan & Sshura Khan Twin In Yellow At Baby Shower; Salman Khan, Jannat Zubair, Gauahar Khan...

Aishwarya Rai Wipes Emotional Fan's Tears, Hugs Her In Paris; Video Of Heartwarming Moment Goes...

Aishwarya Rai Wipes Emotional Fan's Tears, Hugs Her In Paris; Video Of Heartwarming Moment Goes...

Benny Blanco's Ashoka-Cut Diamond Watch Worth $224,000 Steals The Show In Wedding Pictures With...

Benny Blanco's Ashoka-Cut Diamond Watch Worth $224,000 Steals The Show In Wedding Pictures With...

How Ed Sheeran Lost 20 Kg After Quitting Smoking, Says He's In 'Best Shape' Chasing Six-Pack Abs

How Ed Sheeran Lost 20 Kg After Quitting Smoking, Says He's In 'Best Shape' Chasing Six-Pack Abs