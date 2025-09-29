'They Tried To Recreate Aaj Ki Raat': Rashmika Mandanna's Dance Number Tum Mere Na Huye From Thamma Gets Mixed Response From Netizens

Rashmika Mandanna / Tamannaah Bhatia

After the trailer, the makers of Thamma have now released a song from the film titled Tum Mere Na Huye. The song is composed by Sachin-Jigar, and sung by Madhubanti Bagchi, the same team that had worked together on Aaj Ki Raat from Stree 2. Tum Mere Na Huye features Rashmika Mandanna and Ayushmann Khurrana, and for the first time in a Bollywood film we are getting to watch the actress in a dance number.

While Rashmika's fans are loving the song, some people are a bit disappointed with the track and are comparing it to Aaj Ki Raat. Even Rashmika is being compared to Tamannaah Bhatia.

A netizen tweeted, "Acchi gane k g mardi rashmika ne with no energy dance and cringe expressions (sic)." Another X user wrote, "You can wear hot clothes, but if you don’t have face that can express - the song as a whole won’t work well. And yaar, aur bhi singers hai India me, ye Madhu overuse ho rahi hai. The song doesn’t go well. Seen it, felt it, been there wala hisaab hai (sic)."

One more X user tweeted, "Song is Good But, They tried to Recreate same Song like Aaj ki Raat by Using Same Singer and Constume I think They should become creative with Music and Rashmika ain't Attractive Like Tamannaah (sic)." Check out the tweets below...

Acchi gane k g mardi rashmika ne with no energy dance and cringe expressions https://t.co/JkcwgYAuZN — ajeebdastain (@dildiyaaa) September 29, 2025

You can wear hot clothes, but if you don’t have face that can express - the song as a whole won’t work well. And yaar, aur bhi singers hai India me, ye Madhu overuse ho rahi hai. The song doesn’t go well. Seen it, felt it, been there wala hisaab hai. https://t.co/qgxUDPq5tK — Kameshwari Ayyalasomayajula (@Kameshwari93) September 29, 2025

Gaane me agar kriti hoti toh kya hi 🔥 lagti . https://t.co/HVm1jaLxNS — 🍁 Khanna Shruv 🍂 (@Spidey2Tom) September 29, 2025

Song is Good

But, They tried to Recreate same Song like Aaj ki Raat by Using Same Singer and Constume

I think They should become creative with Music and Rashmika ain't Attractive Like Tamannaah 😂#Thama#RashmikaMandanna #TamannaahBhatia https://t.co/nAq650QtsY — OTC ROMAN SZN (@Navjot09102005) September 29, 2025

they tryna reheat aaj ki raat nachos https://t.co/8c97BCUp4V — harsh (@DEEW4N4) September 29, 2025

Thamma Release Date

Thamma is slated to release on October 21, 2025. The film is releasing during Diwali, and it is expected to take the box office by storm. After Stree, Roohi, Bhediya, and Munjya, this is Maddock Horror Comedy Universe's fifth film. So, the expectations from it are quite high.