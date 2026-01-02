Bengaluru Police Arrest Two For Derogatory & Obscene Social Media Posts Targeting Actor Darshan’s Wife Vijayalakshmi

The Bengaluru Police have arrested two individuals for allegedly posting obscene and derogatory content against Vijayalakshmi, the wife of Kannada actor Darshan Thoogudeepa, on social media platforms. The arrests were made following a complaint filed by Vijayalakshmi at the Cyber Crime Police Station last month.

Reportedly, the accused have been identified as Chandrashekar B (45), an autorickshaw driver and resident of Chikkabanavara in Bengaluru, and Nithin (31), a software engineer from Davanagere. Police said both were taken into custody after an investigation confirmed their involvement in circulating offensive and defamatory content online.

According to the police, Vijayalakshmi lodged a complaint on December 24, alleging that several individuals were posting “low-level obscene and derogatory” comments, messages and posts targeting her and her family across various social media platforms. She reportedly sought legal action against more than 18 individuals involved in spreading such content.

Based on her complaint, a case was registered and a detailed probe was initiated by the Cyber Crime Police Station. During the investigation, officials found that Chandrashekar and Nithin had posted obscene and abusive messages against Vijayalakshmi and her family on Facebook and Instagram.

Confirming the arrests, city police reportedly said in a statement that both individuals have been secured and further investigation is currently underway. “During the investigation, officials found that the suspects had posted obscene messages against Mrs. Vijayalakshmi and her family on Facebook, Instagram and other social media platforms. Both individuals have been secured and further investigation is under process. The search for the remaining accused is ongoing,” the police said.

A senior police officer added that efforts are being intensified to identify and trace the other individuals named in the complaint. Authorities are continuing to examine digital evidence and social media activity linked to the case.

Darshan Thoogudeepa is currently facing trial in connection with the murder of Renukaswamy, a case that has attracted significant public and media attention.