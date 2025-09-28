Shraddha Kapoor Serves Navratri Fashion Inspo In ₹75,000 Masaba’s Red 'Manhattan Cocktail Saree'

By: Rahul M | September 28, 2025
Shraddha Kapoor never fails to deliver when it comes to festive fashion, and her latest appearance is a perfect blend of tradition and contemporary glam
Images by Varinder Chawla|Shraddha Kapoor
The actress donned Masaba’s striking ‘Manhattan Cocktail Saree’ worth Rs 75,000, proving why red continues to reign supreme in festive wardrobes
The saree stood out with its ruched draping style and a dramatic trail on the side. Meanwhile, the pallu featured Masaba’s signature embroidery
She paired it with a full-sleeved blouse, embroidered with the label’s mascot and lush foliage patterns. The mesh bolero layered over it, complete with thumbholes, gave the classic saree a contemporary spin
Shraddha’s golden choker, statement earrings, bold rings, and a nose pin complemented the ethnic appeal
She rounded off her glam with a minimal makeup, kohl-lined eyes and a nude lip, while her hair styled in a long braid
The ‘Stree’ actress carried this bold look for the trailer launch of her upcoming film Thamma, alongside Aayushman Khurana
Thanks For Reading!