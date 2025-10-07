 FICCI Frames 2025: Devendra Fadnavis Demands More Films On Cybercrime, Says 'Our Heroes Should Come Up Against The Crime'
e-Paper Get App
HomeEntertainmentFICCI Frames 2025: Devendra Fadnavis Demands More Films On Cybercrime, Says 'Our Heroes Should Come Up Against The Crime'

FICCI Frames 2025: Devendra Fadnavis Demands More Films On Cybercrime, Says 'Our Heroes Should Come Up Against The Crime'

During their appearance at the event, CM Devendra Fadnavis reflected on the Indian film industry, speaking at length about his personal experience, development of the film ecosystem, and more. He also emphasised on the need to bring more films to create awareness about "digital warfare"

ANIUpdated: Tuesday, October 07, 2025, 02:43 PM IST
article-image

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis graced the inaugural ceremony of FICCI Frames 2025, the Annual Convention on Business of Media and Entertainment, in Mumbai on Tuesday (October 7). He was accompanied by Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar, who engaged into a light-hearted, yet insightful conversation with the Chief Minister.

During their appearance at the event, CM Fadnavis reflected on the Indian film industry, speaking at length about his personal experience, development of the film ecosystem, and more. He also emphasised on the need to bring more films to create awareness about "digital warfare."

Read Also
FICCI Frames 2025: Maha CM Devendra Fadnavis Says 'Will Take Efforts To Connect Gen Z With Marathi...
article-image

In response to Akshay Kumar's question about a film that inspired him, the Maharashtra CM named Anil Kapoor starrer 'Nayak: The Real Hero'.

CM on Nayak

FPJ Shorts
Kashmir University Result 2025: BG 2nd Sem & MTech 1st Sem Scores Out; Details Here
Kashmir University Result 2025: BG 2nd Sem & MTech 1st Sem Scores Out; Details Here
PM-KUSUM Faces Another Delay, Here's Why The Government May Push The Deadline Again?
PM-KUSUM Faces Another Delay, Here's Why The Government May Push The Deadline Again?
Video: ACC Chairman Mohsin Naqvi Ignores Question From Reporter About Asia Cup 2025 Trophy's Future During Abrar Ahmed's Reception
Video: ACC Chairman Mohsin Naqvi Ignores Question From Reporter About Asia Cup 2025 Trophy's Future During Abrar Ahmed's Reception
Navi Mumbai Airport Inauguration: Traffic Restrictions In City Ahead Of PM Modi's Visit On Oct 8, Vehicular Movement Curbed Between 6 AM To 10 PM; Check Details
Navi Mumbai Airport Inauguration: Traffic Restrictions In City Ahead Of PM Modi's Visit On Oct 8, Vehicular Movement Curbed Between 6 AM To 10 PM; Check Details

"The film not only affected me a lot but also caused me a lot of troubles. In the film, Anil Kapoor does so many things as a CM in a single day. Today, when I got to this place, people ask me to work like Nayak. The film did the job of setting a benchmark. I also feel that films have shaped my emotions and feelings and helped me stay true to myself," Fadnavis said.

The Chief Minister went on to hail the legacy of Maharashtra, stating that it is the "rightful capital of entertainment."

"There is not just a film ecosystem in Maharashtra, but also vibrancy and people who have lived cinema/generations have lived through various undying characters. All of these are present in the state, and this is what I would pitch to an international studio," he continued.

Further in the conversation, Fadnavis shared his vision of expanding Mumbai's film city and said, "I wanted to develop the film city and its ecosystem. We did a lot of planning and also spoke to the film fraternity. But we couldn't execute it properly. But I have decided to convert it into a world class environment."

On cyber crime

CM Fadnavis and Akshay Kumar also spoke on on the subject of cyber crime.

"I believe more films should be made on the issue of cybercrime. As far as street crime was concerned, it was copied in films but cybercrime has intruded into the system. This has raised a big question in front of us. I feel our film heroes should come up against the crime. Our police force is also getting new orientation. There are increasing cases of deepfake, digital crime, financial frauds, extortion and more. Our film industry is yet to showcase it more efficiently," the CM said.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

FICCI Frames 2025: Devendra Fadnavis Demands More Films On Cybercrime, Says 'Our Heroes Should Come...

FICCI Frames 2025: Devendra Fadnavis Demands More Films On Cybercrime, Says 'Our Heroes Should Come...

FICCI Frames 2025: Ayushmann Khurrana Says, 'Article 15 Changed People's Perception Of Me'

FICCI Frames 2025: Ayushmann Khurrana Says, 'Article 15 Changed People's Perception Of Me'

'Heal The Heel Problem': Akshay Kumar Urges CM Fadnavis To Redesign Police Shoes; Maha CM Promises...

'Heal The Heel Problem': Akshay Kumar Urges CM Fadnavis To Redesign Police Shoes; Maha CM Promises...

'Tere Baap Ko Maar Dalunga...': Falaq Naaz Says She Does Not Like Bigg Boss 19; Also Reveals If...

'Tere Baap Ko Maar Dalunga...': Falaq Naaz Says She Does Not Like Bigg Boss 19; Also Reveals If...

FICCI Frames 2025: Maha CM Devendra Fadnavis Says 'Will Take Efforts To Connect Gen Z With Marathi...

FICCI Frames 2025: Maha CM Devendra Fadnavis Says 'Will Take Efforts To Connect Gen Z With Marathi...