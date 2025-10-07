'Tere Baap Ko Maar Dalunga...': Falaq Naaz Says She Does Not Like Bigg Boss 19; Also Reveals If Salman Khan Is Biased - Watch Video

Instagram: Falaq Naaz

Television actress Falaq Naaz, who was a part of Bigg Boss OTT season 2, recently opened up in an interview about Bigg Boss season 19. The actress stated that she does not like the show as there's a lot of abusive language being used by the contestants. Falaq also revealed whether she thinks Salman Khan is biased towards some contestants.

Falaq had shared a video on Instagram slamming the makers of Bigg Boss 19 for being biased towards Amaal Mallik. While interacting with the team of paparazzo Viral Bhayani, when she was asked about her video and BB19, Falaq said, "I am not liking the way the season is going. Yes, I am being blunt; I have been a part of this show, I love the show, and I love the team, but somehow it is not giving me that exact vibe. I have watched the last two to three seasons, and now, it has become too much. Biased hona buri baat nahi hai. Main nahi bol rahi hoon ke biased hai (Salman), but woh lag raha hai aisa. Main unko yeh batana chaha rahi hoon, jaise woh sabko bolte hai ke aapka aisa lag raha hai, toh unko bhi koi toh bataye ke aapka bhi aisa lag raha hai."

She further stated, "Aisa nahi hai ke gaali kisi season mein nahi di gayi hai. Gaaliyan hoti hai, ladai jhagda hota hai, dimaag garam hota hai, toh waisi chize nikalti hai mou se. Now, the problem is the audience has been changed, the makers have been changed, and the way people are enjoying it, I am not liking it."

Further talking about the dedicated followers of the show, Falaq said, "The dedicated followers of the show are not able to watch this season because I am a dedicated follower of Bigg Boss, and I am not able to watch it. I am not liking it when someone is saying, 'Tere baap ko maar dalunga, tera pura khandaan khatam kar dunga'."

Bigg Boss 19 is not even getting good TRP. Till now, it has only once come in top 10 in the TRP charts.