 'Tere Baap Ko Maar Dalunga...': Falaq Naaz Says She Does Not Like Bigg Boss 19; Also Reveals If Salman Khan Is Biased - Watch Video
e-Paper Get App
HomeEntertainment'Tere Baap Ko Maar Dalunga...': Falaq Naaz Says She Does Not Like Bigg Boss 19; Also Reveals If Salman Khan Is Biased - Watch Video

'Tere Baap Ko Maar Dalunga...': Falaq Naaz Says She Does Not Like Bigg Boss 19; Also Reveals If Salman Khan Is Biased - Watch Video

Television actress Falaq Naaz, who was a part of Bigg Boss OTT season 2, recently stated in an interview that she does not like Bigg Boss 19 because there's a lot of abusive language being used by the contestants. Falaq also revealed whether she thinks Salman Khan is biased towards some contestants.

Murtuza IqbalUpdated: Tuesday, October 07, 2025, 01:16 PM IST
article-image
Instagram: Falaq Naaz

Television actress Falaq Naaz, who was a part of Bigg Boss OTT season 2, recently opened up in an interview about Bigg Boss season 19. The actress stated that she does not like the show as there's a lot of abusive language being used by the contestants. Falaq also revealed whether she thinks Salman Khan is biased towards some contestants.

Falaq had shared a video on Instagram slamming the makers of Bigg Boss 19 for being biased towards Amaal Mallik. While interacting with the team of paparazzo Viral Bhayani, when she was asked about her video and BB19, Falaq said, "I am not liking the way the season is going. Yes, I am being blunt; I have been a part of this show, I love the show, and I love the team, but somehow it is not giving me that exact vibe. I have watched the last two to three seasons, and now, it has become too much. Biased hona buri baat nahi hai. Main nahi bol rahi hoon ke biased hai (Salman), but woh lag raha hai aisa. Main unko yeh batana chaha rahi hoon, jaise woh sabko bolte hai ke aapka aisa lag raha hai, toh unko bhi koi toh bataye ke aapka bhi aisa lag raha hai."

Read Also
'Tumne Mini Skirts Pehni...': Malti Chahar Exposes Tanya Mittal's 'Only Saree' Claim, Questions Her...
article-image

She further stated, "Aisa nahi hai ke gaali kisi season mein nahi di gayi hai. Gaaliyan hoti hai, ladai jhagda hota hai, dimaag garam hota hai, toh waisi chize nikalti hai mou se. Now, the problem is the audience has been changed, the makers have been changed, and the way people are enjoying it, I am not liking it."

Further talking about the dedicated followers of the show, Falaq said, "The dedicated followers of the show are not able to watch this season because I am a dedicated follower of Bigg Boss, and I am not able to watch it. I am not liking it when someone is saying, 'Tere baap ko maar dalunga, tera pura khandaan khatam kar dunga'."

FPJ Shorts
From Startup Hustle To Silicon Valley's Doorstep, Ragini Das Finally Joins Google Where It Once Said No
From Startup Hustle To Silicon Valley's Doorstep, Ragini Das Finally Joins Google Where It Once Said No
PM Narendra Modi To Inaugurate Navi Mumbai International Airport On Oct 8 | Here’s What It Has To Offer
PM Narendra Modi To Inaugurate Navi Mumbai International Airport On Oct 8 | Here’s What It Has To Offer
'Thank You Bhaiya': Rinku Singh Gifts Scooter To Sister After Helping India Win Asia Cup 2025; Video
'Thank You Bhaiya': Rinku Singh Gifts Scooter To Sister After Helping India Win Asia Cup 2025; Video
'Heal The Heel Problem': Akshay Kumar Urges CM Fadnavis To Redesign Police Shoes; Maha CM Promises Immediate Action
'Heal The Heel Problem': Akshay Kumar Urges CM Fadnavis To Redesign Police Shoes; Maha CM Promises Immediate Action
Read Also
'Unhygienic, Disgusting': Amaal Mallik Criticised For Spitting In Kitchen Sink In Bigg Boss 19;...
article-image

Bigg Boss 19 is not even getting good TRP. Till now, it has only once come in top 10 in the TRP charts.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

'Heal The Heel Problem': Akshay Kumar Urges CM Fadnavis To Redesign Police Shoes; Maha CM Promises...

'Heal The Heel Problem': Akshay Kumar Urges CM Fadnavis To Redesign Police Shoes; Maha CM Promises...

'Tere Baap Ko Maar Dalunga...': Falaq Naaz Says She Does Not Like Bigg Boss 19; Also Reveals If...

'Tere Baap Ko Maar Dalunga...': Falaq Naaz Says She Does Not Like Bigg Boss 19; Also Reveals If...

FICCI Frames 2025: Maha CM Devendra Fadnavis Says 'Will Take Efforts To Connect Gen Z With Marathi...

FICCI Frames 2025: Maha CM Devendra Fadnavis Says 'Will Take Efforts To Connect Gen Z With Marathi...

FICCI Frames 2025: Maha CM Fadnavis Reveals Anil Kapoor's Nayak Set Leadership Benchmark, Jokes How...

FICCI Frames 2025: Maha CM Fadnavis Reveals Anil Kapoor's Nayak Set Leadership Benchmark, Jokes How...

At 51, Malaika Arora Swears By These 6 Easy Yoga Poses For A Toned, Calm Body: Check Out

At 51, Malaika Arora Swears By These 6 Easy Yoga Poses For A Toned, Calm Body: Check Out