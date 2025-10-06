 'Tumne Mini Skirts Pehni...': Malti Chahar Exposes Tanya Mittal's 'Only Saree' Claim, Questions Her Struggle Story On Bigg Boss 19—VIDEO
e-Paper Get App
HomeEntertainment'Tumne Mini Skirts Pehni...': Malti Chahar Exposes Tanya Mittal's 'Only Saree' Claim, Questions Her Struggle Story On Bigg Boss 19—VIDEO

'Tumne Mini Skirts Pehni...': Malti Chahar Exposes Tanya Mittal's 'Only Saree' Claim, Questions Her Struggle Story On Bigg Boss 19—VIDEO

Cricketer Deepak Chahar's sister, Malti Chahar, entered Bigg Boss 19 as a wildcard contestant and confronted Tanya Mittal. She exposed Tanya’s 'only saree' claim, saying, "People have seen you in mini skirts." Questioning Tanya’s struggle story, Malti added, "What was the struggle?" When Tanya claimed she’d stay quiet, Malti snapped, “Chup kaha hoti ho tum."

Shefali FernandesUpdated: Monday, October 06, 2025, 03:00 PM IST
article-image

Cricketer Deepak Chahar's sister, Malti Chahar, entered Bigg Boss 19 as a wildcard contestant and will be seen exposing Tanya Mittal. A new promo shows her confronting Tanya, giving her some unsavoury news and revealing that people outside are researching every claim she has made on the controversial reality show hosted by Salman Khan.

Malti Chahar Exposes Tanya Mittal's 'Only Saree' Claim

Malti also revealed that Tanya often claims she only wears sarees everywhere, but pointed out that people have seen her old videos where she was wearing mini skirts. Tanya shared that the things she said about Baklava and other topics are actually part of her real-life habits.

In response, Malti said, "We do it too; we don’t say it. It's about how you come across. You guys are catching that. For example, you say that you did everything in a saree. But people are seeing that you are wearing a miniskirt."

FPJ Shorts
Amaal Mallik Reveals His Breakup Inspired Badrinath Ki Dulhania Song Roke Na Ruke Naina: 'Initially, I Said No...'
Amaal Mallik Reveals His Breakup Inspired Badrinath Ki Dulhania Song Roke Na Ruke Naina: 'Initially, I Said No...'
NCP (SP) MP Supriya Sule Flags Maharashtra's Weak Financial Condition Amid Reports Of Scheme Cuts
NCP (SP) MP Supriya Sule Flags Maharashtra's Weak Financial Condition Amid Reports Of Scheme Cuts
Nagaland State Lottery Result: Oct 06, 2025, 5 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear 50 Jhelum Monday Weekly Draw
Nagaland State Lottery Result: Oct 06, 2025, 5 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear 50 Jhelum Monday Weekly Draw
OnePlus To Launch Android 16-Based OxygenOS 16 Software On October 16 In India: Here's What To Expect
OnePlus To Launch Android 16-Based OxygenOS 16 Software On October 16 In India: Here's What To Expect

Check out the promo:

Read Also
VIDEO: Bigg Boss 19 Contestant Tanya Mittal Reveals She Travels From Hometown Gwalior To Agra For...
article-image

Malti Chahar Questions Tanya Mittal's Struggle Story

Further, Malti told her, "By the way, they are talking about all your businesses you have done. Because you don't talk about business. What business did you do? It's a story that you have told. That I struggled a lot. How did you struggle to move out of the house?," Malti questioned Tanya.

Tanya then suddenly began explaining herself, saying that her younger brother had always supported her and done a lot for her.

Read Also
Who Is Malti Chahar? Know About Cricketer Deepak Chahar's Sister Set To Enter Bigg Boss 19 As...
article-image

Malti questioned, "But what was the struggle?" A gobsmacked Tanya replied, "Now I will be quiet. I won’t say anything now."

To this, Malti hits back at Tanya saying, "Chup kaha hoti ho tum."

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Amaal Mallik Reveals His Breakup Inspired Badrinath Ki Dulhania Song Roke Na Ruke Naina: 'Initially,...

Amaal Mallik Reveals His Breakup Inspired Badrinath Ki Dulhania Song Roke Na Ruke Naina: 'Initially,...

'I Really Have No Idea...': Urvashi Rautela Reveals If She Copied Priyanka Chopra's Instagram Posts

'I Really Have No Idea...': Urvashi Rautela Reveals If She Copied Priyanka Chopra's Instagram Posts

'Unhygienic, Disgusting': Amaal Mallik Criticised For Spitting In Kitchen Sink In Bigg Boss 19;...

'Unhygienic, Disgusting': Amaal Mallik Criticised For Spitting In Kitchen Sink In Bigg Boss 19;...

'Tumne Mini Skirts Pehni...': Malti Chahar Exposes Tanya Mittal's 'Only Saree' Claim, Questions Her...

'Tumne Mini Skirts Pehni...': Malti Chahar Exposes Tanya Mittal's 'Only Saree' Claim, Questions Her...

Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari Box Office Collection Day 4: Varun Dhawan & Janhvi Kapoor Starrer...

Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari Box Office Collection Day 4: Varun Dhawan & Janhvi Kapoor Starrer...