'Tumne Mini Skirts Pehni...': Malti Chahar Exposes Tanya Mittal's 'Only Saree' Claim, Questions Her Struggle Story On Bigg Boss 19—VIDEO

Cricketer Deepak Chahar's sister, Malti Chahar, entered Bigg Boss 19 as a wildcard contestant and will be seen exposing Tanya Mittal. A new promo shows her confronting Tanya, giving her some unsavoury news and revealing that people outside are researching every claim she has made on the controversial reality show hosted by Salman Khan.

Malti Chahar Exposes Tanya Mittal's 'Only Saree' Claim

Malti also revealed that Tanya often claims she only wears sarees everywhere, but pointed out that people have seen her old videos where she was wearing mini skirts. Tanya shared that the things she said about Baklava and other topics are actually part of her real-life habits.

In response, Malti said, "We do it too; we don’t say it. It's about how you come across. You guys are catching that. For example, you say that you did everything in a saree. But people are seeing that you are wearing a miniskirt."

Malti Chahar Questions Tanya Mittal's Struggle Story

Further, Malti told her, "By the way, they are talking about all your businesses you have done. Because you don't talk about business. What business did you do? It's a story that you have told. That I struggled a lot. How did you struggle to move out of the house?," Malti questioned Tanya.

Tanya then suddenly began explaining herself, saying that her younger brother had always supported her and done a lot for her.

Malti questioned, "But what was the struggle?" A gobsmacked Tanya replied, "Now I will be quiet. I won’t say anything now."

To this, Malti hits back at Tanya saying, "Chup kaha hoti ho tum."