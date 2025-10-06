Pawan Singh Slammed For Sending New Car To Bhojpuri Actress Anjana Singh For A Drive After Stopping Wife Jyoti From Entering His House - VIDEO

Bhojpuri actor and singer Pawan Singh is being criticised on social media for sending his swanky new car to actress Anjana Singh amid ugly fight with his second wife Jyoti Singh. For those unversed, Jyoti recently shared a video on Instagram in which she is seen breaking down and ending her life after the actor refused to allow her inside his Lucknow home.

Around the same time that Jyoti shared her video, Anjana also posted a clip revealing that Pawan had fulfilled her request by sending his new car for her to take a drive.

In the video, Anjana is seen thanking and praising Pawan. "Gaadiyan toh sab ke paas hai lekin dil sab ke paas nahi hai. Maine bas request ki aur aapne nayi gaadi bhej di pick karne ke liye. Kehte hai na 'Doston ka dost aur yaaron ka yaar, one and only Power Star.' Main jaa rahi hu Pawan ji ki brand new gaadi drive karne."

Slamming Pawan Singh for his gesture towards Anjana amid viral video of Jyoti, a user wrote in the comments section, "Shame on you."

Another wrote, "Pawan Singh jo apni wife ka nhi ho sakha toh tumhara kya hoga...unfollow karo...jitna bhi h ham sab fans ki baje se hai."

"Arey Jo banda apni biwi ko respect nhi de sakta vo aadmi humare liye zero... kal tak main is aadmi ki bahot respect karta tha but aaj nhi," a user commented.

"Chi chi ghatiya insan h pawan singh," read another comment.

While some demanded justice' for Jyoti, others said they will 'unfollow' and 'boycott' Pawan Singh.

"जो अपनी पत्नी की इज्जत नहीं कर पा रहा है ओ दूसरे की क्या करेगा छी में आपका बहुत बड़ा फैन था लेकिन अब भी," wrote another netizen.

"Besharam hai, ab hume inka fan nahi banna hai," read another comment.

Here's how others reacted:

Recently, Jyoti was stopped by police officers from entering Pawan Singh's Lucknow residence. In the video posted by her on social media, cops alleged that her husband had lodged an FIR against her.

Several police officers were seen requesting her to accompany them to the police station, stating that the Inspector had issued a summons and clarifying that no case had been registered against her at that time.

Jyoti, however, was heard saying that she was being publicly humiliated. A police officer was further heard stating that there are ongoing legal proceedings between both parties and that Jyoti had levelled allegations of murder against Pawan, to which she denied stating that her complaint pertained solely to maintenance proceedings.

Further, Jyoti threatened to consume poison at the actor's residence. She was heard accusing Pawan Singh of infidelity, alleging that he took another woman to a hotel in her presence.