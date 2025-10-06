Shilpa Shetty Relishes On Delicious Vada Pav After Temple Visit

By: Shefali Fernandes | October 06, 2025
Bollywood actress Shilpa Shetty is a true foodie, who often enjoys her Sunday Binge sessions
The actress relished the delicious vada pav and flaunted her true foodie side
Sharing the photos on her Instagram handle, she wrote, "Forever #Batatavada girl"
The actress visited Shree Saptashrungi Nivasini Devi Shaktipeeth temple in Saptashurngi, Maharashtra, with her sister, Shamita Shetty to seek blessings
The actress and her husband, Raj Kundra, are under investigation in a Rs 60 crore fraud case
She was last seen in Rohit Shetty's 2024 series Indian Police Force
Shilpa is currently seen on the dance reality show Super Dancer season 5, where she is seen as one of the judges alongside Geeta Kapur and Marzi Pestonji.
Next, Shilpa has KD: The Devil, which marks her return to Kannada films after nearly 18 years