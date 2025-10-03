Who Is Malti Chahar? Know About Cricketer Deepak Chahar's Sister Set To Enter Bigg Boss 19 As Wildcard Contestant

Actress, writer and director Malti Chahar is grabbing headlines after reports emerged that she will join Salman Khan's Bigg Boss 19 as a wildcard contestant. Celebrities from different industries have participated in the controversial reality show this year and if reports are to be believed, Malti will also be the latest one to join it.

Media reports about Malti's wildcard entry have already created a buzz. Before she enters the show, here's everything you need to know about her:

Who is Malti Chahar?

Malti is an actress, model, and content creator. She is also the sister of cricketer Deepak Chahar. Born on November 15, 1990, in Agra, Uttar Pradesh, she hails from a family with strong ties to sports; her cousin is also cricketer Rahul Chahar.

Malti began her career in the entertainment industry after earning recognition in beauty pageants. She was a finalist in Femina Miss India 2014 and secured the title of Miss Photogenic in the Femina Miss India Delhi 2014 competition.

Transitioning into acting, Malti made her film debut in the 2018 Bollywood movie Genius, directed by Anil Sharma, where she portrayed the character Rubina. She further showcased her acting skills in the 2022 romantic drama Ishq Pashmina, directed by Arvind Pandey, playing the role of Omisha.

In addition to her acting career, Malti has ventured into filmmaking, directing and producing short films.

Malti is active on social media, where she shares glimpses of her professional projects and personal life. She has over 1 million followers on Instagram.

However, Malti has not reacted to reports of her participation in Bigg Boss 19 yet. So far, Shehnaaz Gill's brother Shehbaz Badesha has entered the show as a wildcard contestant.

Others who are seen as participants are Ashnoor Kaur, Abhishek Bajaj, Gaurav Khanna, Pranit More, Tanya Mittal, Neelam Giri, Baseer Ali, Kunickaa Sadanand, Zeishan Quadri, Nehal Chudasama, Farhana Bhat, Amaal Mallik and Mridul Tiwari.