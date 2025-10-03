'Every Film Doesn't Have To Be A Torture And Trauma...': Hrithik Roshan Opens Up About War 2 Failure, Praises Ayan Mukerji

Instagram: Hrithik Roshan

Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR starrer War 2, which was released in August this year, failed to make a mark at the box office. The movie was directed by Ayan Mukerji and produced by Aditya Chopra. Recently, during Durga Puja, Hrithik and Ayan were spotted together, and netizens started trolling the latter. However, on Friday, the actor shared a post on Instagram in which he spoke about his character Kabir, and the movie.

Hrithik shared multiple pictures from the sets of War 2 and wrote, "Playing kabir was so much fun. So relaxed , knew him so well. It was going to be easy. Finally a movie I could do like so many others do, keep it simple , play the actor, do your job and come home. And it was exactly that. I was taken care of so well by my director Ayaan. It was such a pleasure to have his energy on set (sic)."

He further wrote, "Everything seemed so perfect. Like it's meant to be. A sure shot. No worries , just needed to do my job right. Which Ofcourse I did. But something was lurking behind that presumptuous certainty. A voice that I kept shutting out. This is too easy ... I know this too well. And another that said I deserve it , every film doesn't have to be a torture and trauma and an incessant search for the truth of the moment. Relax (sic)."

Read Also War 2 Actor Jr NTR Meets With An Accident While Shooting For An Ad; Sustains Minor Injury

War 2 had received mostly negative reviews. However, Hrithik's performance as Kabir was appreciated.

War 2 Box Office Collection

Reportedly, made on a budget of Rs. 400 crore, War 2 had collected Rs. 236.55 crore. The Ayan Mukerji directorial had collected a lesser amount than the 2019 release War. The Siddharth Anand directorial had minted Rs. 318.01 crore.