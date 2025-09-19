War 2 Actor Jr NTR Meets With An Accident While Shooting For An Ad; Sustains Minor Injury

Instagram: Jr NTR

Telugu star Jr NTR met with an accident while shooting for an advertisement in Hyderabad. The actor's team has shared a statement in which they have revealed that the War 2 actor sustained minor injury and has been advised to take rest for a couple of weeks.

The statement from his him read, "Mr. NTR sustained a minor injury today while shooting for an advertisement. On medical advice, he will be resting for the next couple of weeks to ensure a complete recovery."

It further read, "We would like to assure everyone that his condition is stable and there is no cause for concern. We sincerely request fans, media, and the public to refrain from any speculation."

Fans Pray For Jr NTR's Speedy Recovery

Whenever something happens to a star, the fans get very worried. The fans of Jr NTR are praying for the actor's speedy recovery.

A fan tweeted, "Get well soon anna (sic)." Another fan wrote, "A speed recovery @tarak9999 anna (sic)." One more fan tweeted, "Get well soon @tarak9999 ❤️ more strength to you (sic)." Check out the tweets below...

Jr NTR Movies

Jr NTR made his Bollywood debut this year with War 2. While his performance in the film received a good response, the movie failed to make a mark at the box office.

The Ayan Mukerji's directorial, which also starred Hrithik Roshan in the lead role, collected Rs. 236.55 crore at the box office in India. Reportedly, the film was made on a budget of Rs. 400 crore. So, it was a huge flop at the box office.

Meanwhile, Jr NTR will next be seen in KGF director Prashanth Neel's next film. Reportedly, the shooting of the film started in April this year, and it will hit the big screens in June 2026. NTR's fans are super excited about this collaboration.