 War 2 Actor Jr NTR Meets With An Accident While Shooting For An Ad; Sustains Minor Injury
Telugu star Jr NTR met with an accident while shooting for an advertisement in Hyderabad. The actor's team has shared a statement in which they have revealed that the War 2 actor sustained minor injury and has been advised to take rest for a couple of weeks.

Murtuza IqbalUpdated: Friday, September 19, 2025, 06:14 PM IST
article-image
Instagram: Jr NTR

The statement from his him read, "Mr. NTR sustained a minor injury today while shooting for an advertisement. On medical advice, he will be resting for the next couple of weeks to ensure a complete recovery."

It further read, "We would like to assure everyone that his condition is stable and there is no cause for concern. We sincerely request fans, media, and the public to refrain from any speculation."

OG War Assistant Director Rajvir Ashar Criticises Hrithik Roshan & Jr NTR's War 2, Calls It...
article-image

Fans Pray For Jr NTR's Speedy Recovery

'Maybe Their Licences Should Be Taken Away': Donald Trump Threatens Media Networks After Jimmy Kimmel Show Suspension
'Maybe Their Licences Should Be Taken Away': Donald Trump Threatens Media Networks After Jimmy Kimmel Show Suspension
Viral: Upset Over Being Served 2 Paani Puris Less, Vadodara Woman Sits In Middle Of Busy Road In Protest -VIDEO
Viral: Upset Over Being Served 2 Paani Puris Less, Vadodara Woman Sits In Middle Of Busy Road In Protest -VIDEO
Navi Mumbai News: Pedestrian Crushed To Death By Overloaded Dumper In Nerul; Driver & Suppliers Booked
Navi Mumbai News: Pedestrian Crushed To Death By Overloaded Dumper In Nerul; Driver & Suppliers Booked
Whenever something happens to a star, the fans get very worried. The fans of Jr NTR are praying for the actor's speedy recovery.

A fan tweeted, "Get well soon anna (sic)." Another fan wrote, "A speed recovery @tarak9999 anna (sic)." One more fan tweeted, "Get well soon @tarak9999 ❤️ more strength to you (sic)." Check out the tweets below...

YRF To Compensate Distributor Naga Vamsi With ₹22 Crore After Hrithik Roshan & Jr NTR's War 2...
article-image

Jr NTR Movies

Jr NTR made his Bollywood debut this year with War 2. While his performance in the film received a good response, the movie failed to make a mark at the box office.

The Ayan Mukerji's directorial, which also starred Hrithik Roshan in the lead role, collected Rs. 236.55 crore at the box office in India. Reportedly, the film was made on a budget of Rs. 400 crore. So, it was a huge flop at the box office.

Meanwhile, Jr NTR will next be seen in KGF director Prashanth Neel's next film. Reportedly, the shooting of the film started in April this year, and it will hit the big screens in June 2026. NTR's fans are super excited about this collaboration.

