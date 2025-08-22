 YRF To Compensate Distributor Naga Vamsi With ₹22 Crore After Hrithik Roshan & Jr NTR's War 2 Losses In Telugu States: Report
Producer Naga Vamsi’s Sithara Entertainments suffered losses after War 2, starring Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR, underperformed in the Telugu states despite a strong start. The film also clashed with Rajinikanth’s blockbuster Coolie. According to reports, Yash Raj Films has stepped in with a ₹22 crore compensation package for Vamsi and his partners.

Shefali FernandesUpdated: Friday, August 22, 2025, 11:07 AM IST
article-image
Photo Via YouTube

Producer Naga Vamsi’s Sithara Entertainments invested in War 2, starring Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR, hoping that the novelty of seeing the two actors together would boost the film. However, after purchasing the Telugu distribution rights, he suffered losses as the Telugu version underperformed at the box office.

Now, according to a latest report, production house Yash Raj Films has allegedly stepped in with a compensation package for Vamsi and his distribution partners.

YRF To Compensate Distributor Naga Vamsi With ₹22 Crore

According to Great Andhra, Vamsi was confident that War 2 would easily collected Rs 100 crore in the Telugu states. Yash Raj Films will reportedly be refunding Rs 22 crore. The compensation is structured as follows: Rs 10 crore for Nizam, Rs 7 crore for Andhra, and Rs 5 crore for the Ceded region.

article-image

War 2 Clash With Coolie

Adding to its challenges, War 2 faced a direct clash with Rajinikanth’s Coolie, which not only emerged as a success but also marked the superstar’s all-time highest opener, earning ₹229.75 crore at the domestic box office

While the Telugu version of War 2 had a promising start, it eventually fizzled out as the film received average reviews from both critics and audiences.

Earlier, Naga Vamsi was trolled for distributing War 2 in Telugu after the film got a lukewarm response.

Hitting out at these trolls, Vamsi wrote on X (formerly Twitter), "Sorry to disappoint you all, but inka aa time raaledu… minimum inko 10-15 years undi (Sorry to disappoint you all, but it’s not time yet…there’s 10-15 years more left for that). At the cinemas… for the cinema, always! See you all with our next outing #MassJathara, Very Soon!"

War 2 was directed by Ayan Mukerji.

