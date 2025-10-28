 Enrique Iglesias Looks Dapper In 'Party Naked' T-Shirt, Waves At Paps As He Arrives In Mumbai Ahead Of His Concert - VIDEO
Ria SharmaUpdated: Tuesday, October 28, 2025, 06:52 PM IST
International pop sensation Enrique Iglesias arrived in Mumbai on Tuesday (October 28) ahead of his highly anticipated concert. Several videos and photos of the singer at Mumbai airport have been doing the rounds on social media.

In the visuals, he is seen greeting fans and photographers. The singer, known for hits like Bailando and Hero, looked effortlessly stylish as he stepped out of the airport premises. He waved at the paps and flashed a warm smile.

Enrique wore a t-shirt which had the text "party naked" written on it. He amped up his airport look with a cap and sunglasses.

The pop star is all set to perform in Mumbai this week, promising a night filled with chart-topping hits and electrifying performances.

His Mumbai visit comes as part of his world tour, which has already created a buzz among fans across India. Concertgoers are eagerly waiting for the singer to hit the stage.

Enrique's trip to India promises to be more than just a concert. According to several media reports, the Spanish singer intends to fully immerse himself in Mumbai's vibrant energy. Known for his admiration of Bollywood, Enrique is reportedly expected to meet Shah along with his family members - Aryan, Suhana, Gauri and AbRam.

When not performing, Enrique plans to explore South Mumbai’s iconic landmarks. His itinerary reportedly includes Colaba Causeway, Gandhi Museum, and Siddhivinayak Temple. In addition, Hindustan Times reports that Enrique may extend his stay in India to visit the Taj Mahal, adding a historical highlight to his journey.

Fans can catch him live on October 29 and 30 at the MMRDA Grounds in Bandra Kurla Complex, the same venue where he performed in 2004.

