Bigg Boss 19 Exclusive: Nehal Chudasama Opens Up About Friend-Turned-Foe Farhana Bhatt, 'Hamare Aag Mein Dusre Bhi Rotiyan Sekne Aaye'

Instagram: Nehal Chudasama / Farhana Bhatt

Nehal Chudasama was evicted from Bigg Boss 19 during the last Weekend Ka Vaar. Along with her, even Baseer Ali was evicted. The Free Press Journal interacted with Nehal after her eviction, and we spoke to her about her friend-turned-foe, Farhana Bhatt.

When Nehal was asked why, after the letter task, she and Baseer both became against Farhana, she said, "This all began when she was called a chamchi on the Weekend Ka Vaar. That is where she started shifting her energy towards me because Salman sir had mentioned that one of you is looking stronger. So, that obviously any contestant would start taking it very personally. So, the shifting of energy started from there. Then hamare aag mein dusre bhi rotiyan sekne aaye, like Malti, Tanya, and others. So, it elevated a lot."

Neha Chudasama Says She Tried To Clarify Things With Farhana Bhatt

Nehal further said, "After the chamchi thing happened, she went into a different zone. I was sitting there and asked her for three hours, 'Farhana batana batana kya hua?'. But I am sure all these things were not shown. I have cried as well. I feel the energies. I feel the pain. I'm crying 'Farhana, please bata kya hua?'. But, this was not shown. So, it wasn't something that happened suddenly."

"Then I discussed with Baseer. So, Baseer was also convincing her 'Please bata kya hua?'. When I gave her water, she didn't drink it, but when Ashnoor gave it, she drank. So, this was not shown. Cut to one fine day, she comes and discards me with very invalid reasons which I don't understand. After all this, I was still standing with her. But, I came to know she used to bitch about me with others and question my friendship. So, we know who was the one pretending to be a friend and who was actually the friend," she added.

It will be interesting to see whether Nehal and Farhana will become friends again outside the house or not.