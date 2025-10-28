Enrique Iglesias Mumbai Concert: Ticket Prices Jump From ₹600 To ₹14,000 In 21 Years

Pop icon Enrique Iglesias is all set to light up Mumbai with his much-awaited concerts on October 29 and 30 at the MMRDA Grounds in Bandra Kurla Complex. Fans and Bollywood celebrities alike are gearing up to witness the Spanish singer perform live. This marks his third visit to India in over two decades.

Interestingly, the ticket prices of his concert are a proof of how much the live music scene has evolved in India.

Ticket prices of Enrique's concert in 2004

When Enrique first performed in Mumbai in 2004 during his Se7en World Tour, fans paid just Rs 600 to Rs 900 to see him live at the same venue. That tour coincided with the release of his third English album 7, featuring hits like Not in Love, Addicted, and The Way You Touch Me, alongside his earlier chartbusters Bailamos and Be With You.

Increase in ticket prices in 20 years

When he returned in 2012 for his Euphoria World Tour, ticket prices had jumped to Rs 2,500 to Rs 8,000 for shows in Pune, Gurugram, and Bengaluru, as popularity of international concerts grew in India within a span of eight years.

Now in 2025, tickets for his Mumbai concert are priced between Rs 7,000 and Rs 14,000 which is a staggering increase over the last 21 years. This surge not only reflects Enrique's enduring fanbase but also how music events in India have transformed into high-profile and star-studded affairs.

Fans can expect a night full of hits and high-energy performances as Enrique returns to the stage.

Enrique's trip to India is shaping up to be more than just a concert. According to media reports, the Spanish singer plans to soak in Mumbai’s vibrant energy and explore the city beyond the stage. A known admirer of Bollywood, Enrique is reportedly set to meet Shah Rukh Khan along with his family - Aryan, Suhana, Gauri, and AbRam - during his visit.

When he’s not performing, he is said to be exploring South Mumbai’s iconic landmarks, including Colaba Causeway, the Gandhi Museum, and Siddhivinayak Temple. Report from Hindustan Times suggests he may even extend his trip to visit the Taj Mahal, adding a historical touch to his itinerary.

The concert promises to be a star-studded affair with B-Town celebs like Ranveer Singh, Kareena Kapoor, Malaika Arora, Arjun Kapoor, Kiara Advani, Jacqueline Fernandez and others in attendance.