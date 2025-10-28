Vidya Balan Recalls Getting Her Big Break In Parineeta During Enrique Iglesias' Mumbai Concert: 'Birth Of Me As Heroine Happened At His Show'

Spanish singer Enrique Iglesias is all set to return to Mumbai to perform after more than two decades. He last performed in the city in 2004, which was one of only two times he visited India, first in 2004 and then again in 2012. Ahead of his much-anticipated concert, actress Vidya Balan shared a heartwarming story from his 2004 performance, revealing how that concert holds a special place in her heart, as she got her big acting break in Parineeta while attending it with her friend in Mumbai.

Vidya Balan Shares How Enrique Iglesias' Concert Hold Special Place In Her Heart

Talking about how she bagged Parineeta, Vidya told Bombay Times that she and her friend Pavitra were at an Enrique Iglesias concert when director Pradeep Sarkar called her to offer the film. At that moment, Enrique was trying to inch closer to the stage, and Vidya's phone was off. Enrique had gone offstage between songs, and the two friends were hoping to get to the front by the time he returned, wishing he would pull Vidya up on stage. Around this time, Pradeep tried calling her, but when he couldn’t get through, he called Pavitra instead and asked where Vidya was. Pavitra then handed the phone to her.

Vidya Balan Recalls Getting Her Big Break In Parineeta During Enrique Iglesias' Concert

Later, when she answered the call, she was told that Vidhu Vinod Chopra wanted to speak with her. Despite her explaining that she was at a concert and would call back later, she was asked to stay on the line.

"By then, Mr Chopra came on the line and told me, ‘Vidya Balan, you need to get out of that venue and reach a quieter place where you can speak,’” she recalls. Then Vidya and her friend “grudgingly” reached the gate. “VVC told me then, ‘You are my Parineeta,’ and by then Enrique had come back on stage and sang Hero. While the song was always special to me, this moment sealed the deal for me," added Vidya.

The actress said that when she received the news while the song Hero was playing, she couldn’t stop crying, and her hands and legs were trembling. She added that it was undoubtedly one of the most special moments of her life.

Vidya Balan Confirms Attending Enrique Iglesias' Concert

Vidya also confirmed attending Enrique’s concert. She mentioned that whenever people ask if she’s going to his concert, she jokingly replies that the singer is coming back because she has completed 20 years in the film industry.

"It almost felt like the birth of me as a heroine happened at his show while he sang Hero. You feel these moments happen only in the movies, but it happened to me in real life. I am looking forward to reliving that moment when I watch him live again," concluded Balan.