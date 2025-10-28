 Bigg Boss 19: Awez Darbar Slams Contestants For Body-Shaming Ashnoor Kaur, 'Disgusting Remarks Like Always'
Bigg Boss 19: Awez Darbar Slams Contestants For Body-Shaming Ashnoor Kaur, 'Disgusting Remarks Like Always'

Ashnoor Kaur's team shared a video on Instagram in which Tanya Mittal, Neelam Giri, Shehbaz Badesha, and other Bigg Boss 19 contestants are seen body-shaming the Suman Indori actress. Awez Darbar, who was a part of the reality show, took to Instagram to slam the contestants and support Ashnoor.

Murtuza IqbalUpdated: Tuesday, October 28, 2025, 07:16 PM IST
article-image

He reshared Ashnoor's video on his Instagram story and wrote, “Disgusting remarks like always!!! But I know @ashnoorkaur is strong she will handle it with grace (sic)." Check out the post below...

article-image

Ashnoor's team captioned the video as, "Some people forget that kindness is the strongest form of power. What happened with Ashnoor inside that house wasn’t just disappointing- it was inhumane. Yet even after facing hurtful comments and unfair behavior, she didn’t lose her calm, her grace, or her heart!"

"She didn’t fight back with anger, she responded with maturity. She didn’t mirror their cruelty, she stood taller with compassion. And when she didn’t even have to, she apologized  because that’s who she is. A girl raised with values, not ego," the caption further read.

article-image

Bigg Boss 19 Nominations

This week, in Bigg Boss 19, apart from Ashnoor, Abhishek Bajaj, and Mridul Tiwari, everyone else is nominated. Ashnoor and Abhishek were seen talking to each other without wearing the mic. When Bigg Boss asked the contestants whether the two should be punished, all of them failed to come to a conclusion.

Later, Bigg Boss asked the captain of the house, Mridul, to make the decision, and he said that Ashnoor and Abhishek should be given a chance. So, Bigg Boss decided to keep Abhishek and Ashnoor safe and nominated all the other contestants of the house. Because of this, Kunickaa Sadanand, Farhana Bhatt, and others are upset with AbhiNoor.

