'Shame On You': Ashnoor Kaur's Close Friend Rohan Mehra SLAMS Kunickaa Sadanand, Tanya Mittal & Neelam Giri For Body-Shaming Her

Ashnoor Kaur's close friend, and former Bigg Boss season 10 contestant Rohan Mehra has come out in support of her after she was body shamed by fellow housemates Kunickaa Sadanand, Tanya Mittal & Neelam Giri in the latest episode of Bigg Boss 19.

Rohan Mehra SLAMS Kunickaa Sadanand, Tanya Mittal & Neelam Giri For Body-Shaming Ashnoor Kaur

Taking to his Instagram story, Rohan shared the video and wrote, "Body shaming is unacceptable. What happened to @ashnoorkaur today was wrong and needs to be called out. Respect and kindness should be the bare minimum. Shame on you, @iam_kunickaasadanand, @neelamgiri_, and @tanyamittalofficial," giving a thumbs down emoticon.

Check it out:

In all started when Neelam asked Kunickaa and Tanya, “Jurassic Park dekhoge?" pointing at Ashnoor, who was standing with Pranit More. Listening to this, Kunickaa burst into laughter.

Tanya and Neelam were seen talking about Ashnoor’s sudden weight gain on the live feeds. Mittal was heard telling Neelam that despite Ashnoor hitting the gym every single day without fail, she still seemed to have gained weight. Tanya was also heard saying that Ashnoor had lost a significant amount of weight earlier but has now gained some of it back and is starting to look like her mother.

They were also even seen discussing the dress Ashnoor wore during the Bigg Boss Weekend Ka Vaar episode, agreeing that the outfit did not suit her body type, especially since she had put on some weight.

Talking about Rohan and Ashnoor, they were a part of the iconic show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, where they essayed the role of siblings, and even in real life, the two continue to maintain a similar bond.