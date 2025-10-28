 'Shame On You': Ashnoor Kaur's Close Friend Rohan Mehra SLAMS Kunickaa Sadanand, Tanya Mittal & Neelam Giri For Body-Shaming Her
e-Paper Get App
HomeEntertainment'Shame On You': Ashnoor Kaur's Close Friend Rohan Mehra SLAMS Kunickaa Sadanand, Tanya Mittal & Neelam Giri For Body-Shaming Her

'Shame On You': Ashnoor Kaur's Close Friend Rohan Mehra SLAMS Kunickaa Sadanand, Tanya Mittal & Neelam Giri For Body-Shaming Her

Ashnoor Kaur’s close friend and former Bigg Boss 10 contestant Rohan Mehra has spoken out after she was body-shamed by Kunickaa Sadanand, Tanya Mittal, and Neelam Giri in Bigg Boss 19. Sharing the clip on Instagram, Rohan wrote, “Body shaming is unacceptable… What happened to @ashnoorkaur today was wrong. Respect and kindness should be the bare minimum.”

Shefali FernandesUpdated: Tuesday, October 28, 2025, 03:55 PM IST
article-image

Ashnoor Kaur's close friend, and former Bigg Boss season 10 contestant Rohan Mehra has come out in support of her after she was body shamed by fellow housemates Kunickaa Sadanand, Tanya Mittal & Neelam Giri in the latest episode of Bigg Boss 19.

Rohan Mehra SLAMS Kunickaa Sadanand, Tanya Mittal & Neelam Giri For Body-Shaming Ashnoor Kaur

Taking to his Instagram story, Rohan shared the video and wrote, "Body shaming is unacceptable. What happened to @ashnoorkaur today was wrong and needs to be called out. Respect and kindness should be the bare minimum. Shame on you, @iam_kunickaasadanand, @neelamgiri_, and @tanyamittalofficial," giving a thumbs down emoticon.

Check it out:

FPJ Shorts
'Bihar Ka Tejashwi Pran': Mahagathbandhan Releases Manifesto Ahead Of Assembly Polls - VIDEO
'Bihar Ka Tejashwi Pran': Mahagathbandhan Releases Manifesto Ahead Of Assembly Polls - VIDEO
Punjab Govt To Launch Aam Aadmi Clinics In Central Jails To Boost Inmates' Health & Well-being
Punjab Govt To Launch Aam Aadmi Clinics In Central Jails To Boost Inmates' Health & Well-being
Maharashtra Govt Orders Audit Of Vasantdada Sugar Institute Funds; Rohit Pawar Says Baramati Being Targeted
Maharashtra Govt Orders Audit Of Vasantdada Sugar Institute Funds; Rohit Pawar Says Baramati Being Targeted
Palghar: 39-Year-Old Worker Dies Of Electrocution During Routine Work At Tarapur MIDC
Palghar: 39-Year-Old Worker Dies Of Electrocution During Routine Work At Tarapur MIDC
Read Also
Bigg Boss 19: Kunickaa Sadanand Is 61 Years Old, Ashnoor Kaur Is 21; Here's A Look At The Age Of...
article-image

In all started when Neelam asked Kunickaa and Tanya, “Jurassic Park dekhoge?" pointing at Ashnoor, who was standing with Pranit More. Listening to this, Kunickaa burst into laughter.

Tanya and Neelam were seen talking about Ashnoor’s sudden weight gain on the live feeds. Mittal was heard telling Neelam that despite Ashnoor hitting the gym every single day without fail, she still seemed to have gained weight. Tanya was also heard saying that Ashnoor had lost a significant amount of weight earlier but has now gained some of it back and is starting to look like her mother.

They were also even seen discussing the dress Ashnoor wore during the Bigg Boss Weekend Ka Vaar episode, agreeing that the outfit did not suit her body type, especially since she had put on some weight.

Read Also
Baseer Ali REACTS To Malti Chahar Questioning His Sexuality In Bigg Boss 19: 'My Family Is...
article-image

Talking about Rohan and Ashnoor, they were a part of the iconic show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, where they essayed the role of siblings, and even in real life, the two continue to maintain a similar bond.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Nehal Chudasama CALLS OUT Baseer Ali For Settling A Fake Narrative In Bigg Boss 19: 'Never Told Him...

Nehal Chudasama CALLS OUT Baseer Ali For Settling A Fake Narrative In Bigg Boss 19: 'Never Told Him...

'Your Opinions Are Like Farts': Sidharth Bhardwaj SLAMS Prince Narula For Claiming Bigg Boss 19...

'Your Opinions Are Like Farts': Sidharth Bhardwaj SLAMS Prince Narula For Claiming Bigg Boss 19...

The Fantastic 4: First Steps OTT Release Date Out- Here's When & Where To Watch Pedro Pascal's...

The Fantastic 4: First Steps OTT Release Date Out- Here's When & Where To Watch Pedro Pascal's...

Ajith Kumar Asks Fans Not To Shout 'Thala' At Tirumala Temple; Clicks Selfie With A Deaf & Mute Fan...

Ajith Kumar Asks Fans Not To Shout 'Thala' At Tirumala Temple; Clicks Selfie With A Deaf & Mute Fan...

'Shame On You': Ashnoor Kaur's Close Friend Rohan Mehra SLAMS Kunickaa Sadanand, Tanya Mittal &...

'Shame On You': Ashnoor Kaur's Close Friend Rohan Mehra SLAMS Kunickaa Sadanand, Tanya Mittal &...