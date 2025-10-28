Nehal Chudasama CALLS OUT Baseer Ali For Settling A Fake Narrative In Bigg Boss 19: 'Never Told Him I Like Him' - EXCLUSIVE

Nehal Chudasama, who was recently evicted from the Bigg Boss 19 house, opened up about her much-discussed bond with Baseer Ali. In an exclusive conversation with The Free Press Journal, the former Miss Diva Universe spoke candidly about how their camaraderie was portrayed as a “love angle” on the show, clarifying that she never confessed any romantic feelings towards him.

Nehal also addressed the viral “head massage” moment that fueled these assumptions and shared her honest thoughts on how things unfolded between them inside the house.

Nehal began by responding to Baseer Ali’s recent claims that she confessed her feelings for him during their time inside the Bigg Boss 19 house.

"If this is what he said, I would like to clarify. I was the one who made Baseer and Farrhana (Bhatt) sit together and asked him, do you like her? He had an answer. Then I asked Farrhana, do you like him? She said, no. And then, cut to two days later, Farrhana decides to go and tell Baseer just to have fun. These were her words to Baseer - 'I observed that Nehal has some emotional inclination towards you'. That’s what she said. I never said that I have any feelings for Baseer. Yes, I have an emotional inclination and a little bit of comfort zone there, but I never ever said anything like this to Baseer. If I had said this, it would have been on camera, telecast or live. It would have been somewhere. But it wasn’t anywhere. So that’s misinformation, actually.”

Nehal went on to address scenes that showed her giving Baseer a head massage, a moment that led audiences to assume there was more than friendship between the two.

“I’ve given head massages to Farrhana also, just because she’s a woman, so they won’t match a love angle with me. But I have given a head massage to Shehbaz (Badesha) also, so I don’t think giving head massages to anyone dictates or clarifies that as a love angle. There was a comfort zone, there was friendship, there was a special bond, which maybe I don’t have it with anyone else in the house, apart from Farrhana. It wasn't love because love is a very big word for me, and I can’t just fall in love with someone without knowing them, what kind of person they are, outside Big Boss house. So it wasn’t love for sure, it was friendship and it was pure.”

Reflecting on her equation with Baseer after leaving the Bigg Boss 19 house, Nehal admitted she’s been taken aback by some of the clips and conversations she has seen since her eviction.

Talking about Baseer being upset with her after their eviction, Nehal said, “So this has happened in the house also. This is what our behavioral history says, you know. He gets upset about things and he reacts in an angry, impulsive way. I get upset about things and he shuts himself down. He won’t talk. I process it because I don’t want to misunderstand. I still leave the space for my understanding, better understanding. So that’s who I am as a person. I have also seen certain clips and I’m very offended with whatever I’ve seen, whatever information I’ve gotten from outside also, and from social media also, and from live and episodes both. I’m taking my own time to process it.”