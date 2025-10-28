Bigg Boss 19 Exclusive: Baseer Ali Clarifies His Fake Love Angle With Nehal Chudasama, 'She Confessed Her Feelings for Me'

Neha Chudasama / Baseer Ali

In the high-drama world of Bigg Boss 19, where friendships, alliances and romantic sparks often dominate headlines, one of the most talked-about narratives has been the relationship between contestants Baseer Ali and Nehal Chudasama. After his shocking eviction, Baseer sat down for an exclusive chat with The Free Press Journal, where he stepped forward to set the record straight - insisting that what was portrayed as a love angle on the show was neither scripted by him nor grounded in a real romantic commitment.

When asked how Baseer & Nehal suddnely became so close after being enemies for weeks, the model says, "Look at the options I had. Look at the number of people we had. There were about 14-15 people in the house, out of which 5-6 were not my friends at all. I was struggling to find my vibe. The people I vibed with went home. What else was I going to do? I wasn’t going to sit with the other guys. I was trying my best with these people. And with Nehal, whatever time I was spending, I felt that at least I had someone with a mindset I could talk to."

Baseer even reveals Nehal confessed her feelings for him. "Now, she called me toxic. She called me emotionally immature, etc. Cut to - she comes to me and says, 'I have feelings for you.' Farrhana (Bhatt), Nehal, and I had this conversation. Farhana came to me saying, 'I know that Nehal has feelings for you.' I confronted Nehal, and she said, yeah, she does. First, she played around with it, and then we spoke about it, and she said yes. Now what do I do with that? A woman comes to me and says, 'I have feelings for you,' on national television and I should just discard her? That’s not the kind of man I am. And even after that, I was hanging out with her, and we were being good to each other, so that people don’t say I don’t respect anyone’s emotions or feelings. Because I was also being put in a situation, right? That’s all I was doing - just trying to be a chivalrous man."

Baseer also emphasises the gap between what’s shown on screen and what really happened. He explains that friendships in the house can involve close gestures - being seated on friends’ laps, giving a head massage when someone is unwell. But he insists, “In an episode of one and a half hours, if I am shown doing only that with Nehal, then it will look like something romantic in the eyes of the people. So the control is not with the contestants, but the show makers.” As for the head-massage incident, he clarifies it was purely friendly. He said, "She had a fever of 102-103 degrees, and I was simply being the friend anyone would be. I would have done the same for anyone, even Farrhana (Bhatt) if we were on talking terms."

Lastly, Baser addresses the persistent question - Was there a love angle? He reiterates that he has always maintained they were friends. He said, "Even when Malti Chahar told me in front of everyone 'handle your girlfriend,' and I quickly clarified, 'she’s my friend.' In front of Salman Khan, I said again 'Sir we are just friends'. What more could a man do to clarify that the bond was friendship and not romance?"