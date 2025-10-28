The Fantastic 4: First Steps OTT Release Date Out- Here's When & Where To Watch Pedro Pascal's Marvel Film

The Fantastic 4: First Steps | Photo Credit: JioHotstar

The much-anticipated science fiction film, The Fantastic 4: First Steps, is based on Stan Lee and Jack Kirby's Marvel Comics. The film, which is directed by Matt Shakman, is the 37th film in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) and the second reboot of the Fantastic Four film series.

The film premiered at the Dorothy Chandler Pavilion in Los Angeles on July 21, 2025, and it was released in theatres on July 25, 2025. It received generally positive reviews from critics and grossed $521.9 million worldwide, making it the tenth-highest-grossing film of 2025 and the highest-grossing Fantastic Four film.

The Fantastic 4: First Steps- streaming details

The film is set to be released on OTT starting from November 5, 2025. MCU fans can catch it on JioHotstar. The Fantastic Four: First Steps is based on the themes of found family, the combination of domesticity and the intergalactic cosmos, and space exploration.

What is Fantastic 4: First Steps all about?

The storyline of The Fantastic 4: First Steps revolves around four people who acquire superpowers following their teleportation to a different dimension and must master their newfound abilities to safeguard Earth from a cosmic danger. The primary villain is a world-consuming being called Galactus, who comes to Earth and is also unveiled as the center of the narrative's "family" themes, which revolve around the four lead characters. The film includes Galactus's herald, the Silver Surfer (Shalla-Bal), and contains a post-credits sequence that presents Doctor Doom.

Cast and characters

The film features Pedro Pascal as Reed Richards, Vanessa Kirby as Sue Storm, Ebon Moss-Bachrach as Ben Grimm, Joseph Quinn as Johnny Storm, Julia Garner as Shalla-Bal, Sarah Niles as Lynne Nichols, and Ralph Ineson as Galactus, among others. The screenplay of the film is written by Josh Friedman, Ian Springer, Jeff Kaplan, and Eric Pearson. The film is produced by Kevin Feige under the banner of Marvel Studios.