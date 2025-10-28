 Baaghi 4 OTT Release Date: When & Where To Watch Tiger Shroff & Sanjay Dutt's Film Online?
Sunanda Singh Sachin TUpdated: Tuesday, October 28, 2025, 02:43 PM IST
Tiger Shroff returns as Ronnie Pratap Singh in Baaghi 4, the fourth chapter of one of Bollywood's most popular action franchises. Baaghi 4 is an action film that is full of adrenaline sequences and emotional plots. This new part of the Baaghi franchise was released theatrically in September 2025 and received a mixed response from audiences and critics. Although Tiger's action scenes received much praise, the movie struggled to sustain robust momentum at the box office and became the lowest-grossing film in the Baaghi series.

Baaghi 4: OTT streaming details

The film is now set to be released on Amazon Prime Video, starting from October 31, 2025. The film is based on themes of grief, obsession, and betrayal, presented against a backdrop of intense, high-stakes action.

Plot overview

Baaghi 4 tells the story of a man called Ronny who survives a vehicular accident and starts experiencing hallucinations. He becomes certain that a girlfriend named Alisha, whom he thinks perished in the accident, is real, despite others not believing she is real. The story revolves around Ronny as he seeks to uncover the reality behind his visions, pushing him to face a formidable antagonist portrayed by Sanjay Dutt who has made Alisha vanish from existence.

Cast and characters

The film features Tiger Shroff as Ranveer (Ronny) Pratap Singh, Sanjay Dutt as Chacko, Harnaaz Sandhu in a dual role as Alisha and Avantika, Sonam Bajwa as Olivia, Shreyas Talpade as Jeetendra Pratap Singh, Upendra Limaye as Inspector, Sheeba Akashdeep Sabir as Catherine, Mahesh Thakur as Dr. Anand Pal Singh, Melvin Louis as Peter, Prashant Sindhu as Wilson, and Rajen Sanathara as Pandit, among others.

Powerhouse behind Baaghi 4

The film is directed by A. Harsha. It is written by Sajid Nadiadwala and Rajat Arora. Baaghi is based on Sasi's 2013 film Ainthu Ainthu Ainthu. It is produced by Sajid Nadiadwala under the banner of Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment. Swamy J. Gowda has done the cinematography.

