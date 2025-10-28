Kantara: A Legend Chapter 1 OTT Release Date Locked- Everything You Need To Know About Rishab Shetty's Kannada Blockbuster Film

Kantara Chapter 1 | Photo Credit:

Kantara: A Legend Chapter 1, a prequel to filmmaker and actor Rishab Shetty's 2022 film Kantara, has been performing remarkably well at the box office. It has grossed between ₹850 and ₹900 crore globally, surpassing the worldwide collection of Laxman Utekar's film Chhaava, which stars Vicky Kaushal and Akshaye Khanna. Kantara: Chapter 1 is a mythological action film written and directed by Rishab Shetty.

Along with Rishab Shetty, the film stars Jayaram, Rukmini Vasanth, and Gulshan Devaiah in the lead. The film was released in theaters on October 2, 2025, and received a positive response from both audiences and critics. It was praised for its screenwriting, cinematography, background score, and particularly Rishab Shetty's heartwarming performance, which truly captured the character and the essence of the mythological story.

Kantara: A Legend Chapter-1: Streaming details

The most anticipated mythological film is set to be released digitally from October 31, 2025. Rishab Sheety's fans can catch the film on Amazon Prime Video in Kannada, with Tamil, Telugu, and Malayalam dubbed versions. The streaming platform shared the intriguing trailer on Instagram and captioned, "get ready to witness the LEGENDary adventure of BERME 🔥In Kannada, Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam."

Rishab Shetty talks about the world of Kantara

"Kantara: A Legend Chapter 1 is a story deeply embedded in our soil, celebrating the sacred bond between man, nature, and faith," said Rishab Shetty, Writer, Director, and Lead Actor. "When I began working on this prequel, I wanted to return to the origins of this world—to the roots that inspired it all. Every ritual, emotion, and moment in the film draws from lived culture and real traditions. The love it received in theatres is a reflection of how deeply our folklore resonates with audiences. I'm thrilled that Prime Video will take this story beyond borders, allowing viewers everywhere to experience the spirit, mystery, and divinity of Kantara's world in its purest form."

Plot overview

Kantara: Chapter 1 narrates the tale of a struggle between a tribe commanded by Berme (Rishab Shetty) and the Bangra kingdom ruled by King Kulasekhara (Gulshan Devaiah) circa 300 CE. The story traces Berme's transformation from a tribal individual to a celestial warrior who defends his community against the kingdom's oppression, culminating in a fierce confrontation between the two groups. The film additionally investigates the beginnings of the Panjurli and Guliga Daivas, divine entities crucial to the narrative's mythology.

Risab Shetty: The Man Behind Kantara

Risab Sheety is a talented actor, director, and writer known for his unique ability to take on dual roles as both director and lead actor. He is particularly recognised for his dedication to his craft, which includes physically intensive training and the challenge of directing while also performing in the film "Kantara."

His preparation involved rigorous physical training that encompassed kalaripayattu, weightlifting, and horse riding. The original film was a tremendous success, earning him the National Film Award for Best Actor. Inspired by the history and folklore of coastal Karnataka, his creative vision played a significant role in shaping this intriguing series.