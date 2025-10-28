 Rajkummar Rao Reacts To 23-Year-Old Raipur Woman's Suicide Over Dowry Harassment: 'It's High Time We End This Monstrous Practice'
The woman, identified as Manisha Goswami from Raipur, reportedly recorded a video before taking the extreme step, accusing her husband Ashutosh Goswami, his brother, and her in-laws of subjecting her to continuous physical and mental abuse since her marriage in January. Reacting to the shocking incident, Rajkummar took to his Instagram story and expressed his grief and anger

Bollywood actor Rajkummar Rao expressed his grief and anger over the tragic death of a 23-year-old woman from Chhattisgarh, who died by suicide 10 months after her wedding, alleging harassment by her husband and in-laws. The woman, identified as Manisha Goswami from Raipur, reportedly recorded a video before taking the extreme step, accusing her husband Ashutosh Goswami, his brother, and her in-laws of subjecting her to continuous physical and mental abuse since her marriage in January.

Reacting to the shocking incident, Rajkummar took to his Instagram story on Tuesday (October 28) and re-shared the now-viral video.

Along with it, he wrote, "Such heartbreaking news. It's high time we end this monstrous dowry practice in our country. Inspire each other to not get consumed by this practice. Say No to Dowry."

The actor’s message comes amid growing outrage over the case. Netizens have expressed their frustration over the persistent issue of dowry-related harassment and domestic abuse in India.

What Manisha said in the video

Manisha, in her heartbreaking video, revealed the struggles she faced in her marriage.

"I’m the eldest among my siblings, and my father is the sole breadwinner. I’m exhausted by the constant torment from my in-laws," she said. She added that she felt she had “no option left” and was “tired of life,” claiming that her husband had physically assaulted her twice “without any reason” and that her mother-in-law had supported him.

Manisha also spoke about harassment related to dowry and other issues, saying she had not experienced even ten days of happiness during her 10-month-long marriage.

Following the incident, Manisha’s father approached the DD Nagar police station, demanding justice and a thorough investigation. Authorities have registered a case and begun probing the allegations mentioned in her video.

According to media reports, police recorded statements from family members and neighbours. Investigators also scrutinised her mobile phone and other digital evidence to piece together the events leading up to her tragic death.

