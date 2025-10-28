Mumbai: 24-Year-Old Woman Dies After Dowry Harassment, Husband & Family Arrested

Palghar: 22-Year-Old Woman Dies After Childbirth At Manor Govt Hospital; Family Alleges Medical Negligence & Delay In Ambulance Services | File Pic (Representative Image)

A 24-year-old woman from Khar West, Mumbai, identified as Neha Gupta, died under suspicious circumstances on the night of October 16 after being moved between two hospitals. Initially admitted to a local hospital, she was shifted to another for further treatment and later discharged. But only a few hours after returning home, Neha collapsed again. She was rushed back to the hospital, where she was declared dead.

Following her death, police have arrested her husband Arvind Gupta and five members of his family on charges of murder and dowry harassment, pending the results of the forensic and post-mortem reports.

Marriage Marred by Harassment and Suspicion of Poisoning

Neha married Arvind Gupta, a bank employee originally from Ghazipur, Uttar Pradesh, on November 16, 2024. Their first wedding anniversary was less than a month away when tragedy struck.

According to her father, Radheshyam Gupta, his daughter had confided that she was being harassed for dowry and even suspected that her in-laws were poisoning her food. He told the police that Neha had often fallen unconscious after meals and complained of feeling “mentally unstable,” which she believed was due to narcotics being mixed into her food.

Family Alleges Abuse Over Dowry Demands

Radheshyam Gupta alleged that the harassment began soon after the marriage. Though he had gifted gold worth ₹28 lakh, ₹9 lakh in cash, and household appliances, the in-laws allegedly demanded more money and a Royal Enfield motorcycle.

While the family maintained that the items were given as gifts and not dowry, the father admitted that the social pressure surrounding marriages often forces such practices. “We gave what we could, but they were never satisfied,” he told the police.

Neha reportedly refused to ask her parents for additional money, leading to increased abuse from her husband and his family. Her family has also alleged that she was forced to undergo an abortion against her will.

Police File Multiple Charges

The Mumbai Police have registered a case of dowry-related death, administering poison, and murder against Arvind Gupta and his family members. The accused have been taken into custody while investigators await forensic and chemical analysis reports to confirm whether Neha was poisoned.

Officers said the case is being treated as a dowry death under Section 304B of the IPC, along with sections related to cruelty and murder. The investigation is ongoing.

A Grim Reminder of Persistent Dowry Culture

Neha’s death, just months into her marriage, has once again drawn attention to India’s persistent dowry system, which continues to claim lives despite being outlawed decades ago. The tragic case highlights how the toxic mix of greed, coercion, and silence continues to haunt women even in metropolitan cities like Mumbai.