Mumbai's Night-Life Guide: Love Bar Hopping? Here Are 7 Spots You Must Explore

By: Manasi Kamble | September 14, 2025
Aer, Four Seasons, Worli: Aer offers panoramic views of Mumbai’s skyline and the Arabian Sea. Known for its chic vibe, signature cocktails, and sunset scenes, it is perfect for romantic evenings and stylish gatherings.
Dome, InterContinental, Marine Drive: Dome sits atop Marine Drive with breathtaking sea views. Its open-air lounge, candlelit ambiance, and fine selection of wines and cocktails make it a must-visit for luxury nightlife lovers.
Asilo, St. Regis, Lower Parel: Asilo is Mumbai’s highest rooftop bar, located on the 40th floor. With Mediterranean cuisine, creative cocktails, and stunning skyline views, it attracts the city’s glamorous crowd and party seekers.
Toto’s Garage, Bandra: A quirky retro pub designed like a garage, Toto’s offers affordable drinks, great retro music, and an energetic crowd. It is a legendary Mumbai nightlife spot, buzzing with youthful energy.
Social, Colaba: Colaba Social blends co-working space by day with a vibrant party hub by night. Known for its quirky interiors, affordable cocktails, and lively crowd, it is a hotspot for millennials.
Bonobo, Bandra: Bonobo is one of Bandra’s most loved pubs, famous for its open terrace, eclectic DJ nights, and craft cocktails. Its casual yet lively atmosphere makes it ideal for weekend parties.
Gadda Da Vida, Novotel, Juhu: Perched along Juhu beach, Gadda Da Vida offers breathtaking sunset views with seafood platters and cocktails. A relaxed beachfront vibe makes it popular for couples and groups alike.
Thanks For Reading!