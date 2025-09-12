Mumbai Guide: Check Out Every Mumbaikar's Favourite Ice Cream Outlets That Are A Must-Try!

By: Manasi Kamble | September 12, 2025
While some ice cream shops in Mumbai are famous, several others offer a unique and delicious experience that flies under the radar whether you are planning an icecream date or craving for a scoop, here are a few ice cream shops and kulfi centers in Mumbai:
K. Rustom & Co.: While well-known to locals, it's still considered a unique and underrated experience by those who haven't tried their signature offering. Located in Churchgate, this old-school Parsi shop is famous for its iconic ice cream sandwiches.
Bina's Homemade Ice Cream: Found on Nepean Sea Road, Bina Doshi makes homemade ice creams with pure milk and cream. She offers exotic flavors like pan and lemongrass, as well as frozen fruit popsicles without preservatives.
Taj Icecream: Tucked away in the bylanes of Bohri Mohalla, this is one of the oldest hand-churned ice cream makers in the city. Their ice creams are made using an old 'sancha' and are known for their natural fruit flavors, especially the seasonal mango and sitaphal.
Frosty: Located in Tardeo, Frosty is a highly-rated but not widely known shop that hand-churns its own ice cream. Many consider it to be among the best they've had.
Gupta Kulfi Ice Cream Center: Located in Mazgaon, this spot is known for its heavenly kulfi flavors. They offer traditional options like malai pista and newer ones like Belgian chocolate.
Bachelorr's: Located right opposite Chowpatty, this legendary spot has been serving a diverse menu of fruit juices and ice creams since the 1930s. While their fruit with fresh cream is a must-try, they're also known for their more adventurous flavors, like the spicy green chili ice cream. It's a late-night institution and a true Mumbai classic.
