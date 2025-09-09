Mumbai Guide: Explore City's Top Gujarati Restaurants Beyond Dhokla & Fafda With Loved Ones

By: Manasi Kamble | September 09, 2025
Shree Thaker Bhojanalay: An iconic and historic restaurant in Kalbadevi, this place is renowned for its authentic and home-style Gujarati thali. The flavors are traditional, and the service is known to be quick and efficient, making it a favorite for generations.
Soam: Situated in Chowpatty, Soam is a more contemporary take on Gujarati and Kutchi cuisine. It is famous for its delicious and innovative snacks (farsan) and a la carte dishes, offering a sophisticated and modern twist on classic favorites.
Chetana Veg Restaurant: Located in Fort, Chetana has been serving Gujarati and Rajasthani thalis for decades. It is a popular spot for a heavy, satisfying meal. The restaurant is known for its high-quality ingredients and a pleasant, traditional ambiance.
Maharaja Bhog: With multiple outlets across Mumbai, Maharaja Bhog offers a royal dining experience with its unlimited Rajasthani and Gujarati thali. The menu changes daily, featuring a wide variety of curries, farsans, sweets, and breads, all served with a touch of grandeur.
Khandani Rajdhani: A well-established chain, Rajdhani is a go-to for a reliable and high-quality thali experience. The "Thali of the King" concept provides an unlimited feast of Gujarati and Rajasthani dishes, with impeccable service and a consistently good food.
Friends Union Joshi Club: This old-school bhojanalaya in Kalbadevi is a hidden gem. It offers a simple, no-frills setting and serves a thali that tastes just like home-cooked food. It's a cherished spot for those seeking an authentic and unpretentious meal.
Grand Thali: Located in Thane, Grand Thali is a great option for those in the suburbs. It serves up a delectable spread of Gujarati culinary delights in a relaxed and inviting atmosphere. The thali offers a wide variety of dishes, catering to all palates.
