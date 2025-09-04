Mumbai Guide: Visit THESE Kachori Places In City To Savour The Authentic Rajasthani Dish

By: Manasi Kamble | September 04, 2025
Jagannath Chaturbhuj (Zaveri Bazaar, Kalbadevi): Considered one of the oldest and most authentic spots, this place is known for its traditional Gujarati and Rajasthani snacks, including kachori made in pure ghee. They offer Marwari Kachori and Kadhi Kachori.
Nathulal Gopilal Kachori Bhajiya Wala (Zaveri Bazaar, Kalbadevi): Another gem in the Kalbadevi area, this place is also known for serving authentic kachori and bhajiya, offering a true taste of Rajasthani street food.
Paitruk (Andheri East): This restaurant is praised by many for its authentic Rajasthani snacks. They offer a "Rajasthani Bucket" which includes Bhilwara ki Pyaaz Kachori and Ajmer ki Dal Kachori, along with other traditional items.
Tuskers (Sofitel Hotel, Bandra Kurla Complex): For a more premium dining experience, Tuskers is known to serve excellent Pyaaz Kachori as part of its Rajasthani offerings.
Rajasthani Bhojanalaya: This eatery is well-regarded for its extensive Rajasthani thali, which often includes authentic Pyaaz Kachori, along with other delicacies like Dal Baati Churma.
Khandani Rajdhani: While they are a popular chain known for their thali-style meals, they offer a wide range of Rajasthani dishes, and their thali often includes a variety of traditional snacks like kachori. They have multiple outlets across Mumbai.
Chetana Veg Restaurant (Fort): This restaurant is famous for its Rajasthani thali, which features authentic dishes like Gatte Ki Sabzi, Ker Sangri, and Rajasthani Kadhi as well.
Thanks For Reading!