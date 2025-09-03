Mumbai Guide: 7 Best Places For Jalebi-Fafda In City

By: Manasi Kamble | September 03, 2025
Mumbadevi Jalebiwala: Famous for its jalebi fried in pure desi ghee, this Zaveri Bazaar shop is a Dussehra favorite.
Panchratna Jalebi House: Located in Charni Road, this spot is known for its juicy, crispy jalebis and delicious, fresh fafda.
Purshottam Kandoi Haribhai Damodar Mithaiwala: A legendary name with multiple outlets, offering consistently delicious and authentic jalebi fafda.
Morbiwala Sweets & Farsan: A crowd-pleaser with several outlets, known for its delectable farsan, including jalebi and fafda.
Jadeshwar Sweets and Farsan: A popular choice in Dahisar and Borivali, their nylon fafda is especially sought after by locals.
Mohan Bhai Jalebi Wala: A highly-rated shop in Virar, praised for its very tasty jalebi fried in pure ghee.
Sev Khamni Fafda Jalebi: Situated in Charni Road, this place is cherished for its commitment to quality and delightful, authentic flavors.
