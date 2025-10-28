Indian Coast Guard Rescues Critically Injured Iranian Fisherman From Arabian Sea After MRCC Chabahar Alert - VIDEO

Indian Coast Guard Rescues Critically Injured Iranian Fisherman From Arabian Sea | X

Mumbai, October 28: The Indian Coast Guard (ICG) successfully carried out a long-range medical evacuation of a critically injured Iranian fisherman from the fishing dhow Al-Owais in the Arabian Sea, about 1,500 km west of Kochi. The operation highlights India’s continued commitment to maritime safety and international cooperation at sea.

Rescue Operation

According to Indian Coast Guard, the injured fisherman is currently receiving medical treatment onboard ICG Ship Sachet, which is heading towards Goa for advanced medical care. The Maritime Rescue Coordination Centre (MRCC), Mumbai, was alerted by MRCC Chabahar (Iran) about the emergency situation onboard Al-Owais. Acting swiftly, MRCC Mumbai activated the International Safety Net (ISN), diverted merchant vessel MT STI Grace and tasked ICG Ship Sachet to provide immediate assistance.

Transferred To ICG Sachet

Tele-medical guidance was provided during the operation and the injured crew member was safely transferred to ICG Sachet for further care. The ICG’s prompt response ensured that the fisherman received timely medical aid in the middle of the sea, showcasing the force’s professionalism and humanitarian approach.

ICG Issues Official Statement

ICG issued an official statement and said, "In a swift and coordinated rescue operation, @IndiaCoastGuard undertook long range mid sea #MEDVAC of a critically injured #Iranian fisherman from the dhow Al-Owais, approx 1500km west of #Kochi. #MRCC #Mumbai alerted by #MRCC #Chabahar, #Iran, regarding an explosion-related injury to the master, Mr. Allah Baksh."

It further said, "#ICG Ship Sachet and Marshall Islands-flagged tanker MT STI Grace were diverted for assistance. The patient was evacuated, stabilized and transferred mid-sea to #ICGS Sachet. The injured crew is under medical supervisions onboard #ICGS Sachet enroute to #Goa for further medical management."

Another Rescue Operation

This follows another recent rescue, where ICG Ship Kasturba Gandhi and an ICG Dornier aircraft successfully saved 31 Indian fishermen stranded onboard the disabled fishing boat Anton 1, which had been adrift for 11 days amid rough weather. The coordinated sea-air rescue once again reaffirmed the Indian Coast Guard’s dedication to saving lives at sea.